HP Police officer DSP Vijay Kumar remains without salary despite a medical board confirming his spinal condition. He has raised serious allegations of caste discrimination and privacy violations, currently under NCSC review.

Medical Board Validates DSP Condition

Even after a specially constituted medical board confirmed the genuineness of a Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPS) Officer's spinal ailment, he is still awaiting the credit of his salary. After the confirmation by the board, the Ministry of Home Affairs of the state directed the police department to release his salary, which had been put on hold. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vijay Kumar, still waiting for his salary to be released, has been undergoing treatment for coccydynia, a condition involving pain in the tailbone or coccyx. This brings fresh scrutiny to the handling of his medical and service-related complaints. Kumar is an HPPS officer of the 2022 batch. The medical board at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, had assessed him on September 22, 2026, and confirmed that his condition was genuine. The findings were disclosed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The board, comprising senior specialists in neurology, orthopaedics and neurosurgery, noted that coccydynia may involve a prolonged recovery and that patients can respond differently to treatment.

Kumar’s medical records refer to consultations and treatment at IGMC Shimla, PGIMER Chandigarh, ESIC Hospital Baddi, the Regional Spinal Injuries Centre and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Zonal Hospital, Shimla, since March 2026. His treatment has included prescribed medical rest, pain medication, recommendations for light duties and a Ganglion Impar Block procedure at IGMC on May 19. He has been receiving treatment at PGIMER Chandigarh for around four weeks.

Salary Disbursement and Administrative Delays

The salary dispute has become a central issue in the officer’s case. According to official communications provided for this report, the Home Department approved the release of his salary and service entitlements following his representation concerning his transfer to the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), Sakoh, in Kangra district. An order issued by Special Secretary (Home) Manoj Kumar Chauhan directed that Kumar’s salary be drawn against the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Shimla, for August 1 to 13, 2026, and against the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police at the 2nd IRBn, Sakoh, from August 14 onwards. The order was forwarded to the Controller (Finance and Accounts) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for issuance of salary slips. Police Headquarters, Shimla, subsequently issued an endorsement signed by Administrative Officer Lajender Singh Pathania, directing the Superintendent of Police, Shimla, and the Commandant of the 2nd IRBn, Sakoh, to implement the disbursement.

The additional Chief Secretary Home R D Nazim said, “We have written a letter to DGP to issue the salary of DSP Vijay a few days back.” The communications indicate that the Home Department approved the salary arrangements and that Police Headquarters issued follow-up instructions to the concerned units. The documents supplied do not, however, establish whether all outstanding dues have since been credited to the officer’s account. The salary order also records the change in the post against which his pay is to be drawn following his transfer to the 2nd IRBn, Sakoh.

"I am undergoing treatment at PGIMR Chandigarh for over 25 days, and it is becoming difficult as salary was withheld; the salary order has been delayed by the DGP office despite repeated directions from the Department of Home. I am still waiting for my salary,” Vijay Kumar said.

Allegations of Discrimination and NCSC Intervention

Kumar has alleged caste-based discrimination, professional victimisation, withdrawal of official facilities and interference with his postings by senior officials in the Himachal Pradesh Police, including the Director General of Police (DGP). The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has taken up his complaint and sought records and explanations from the state authorities. At a hearing on September 10, 2026, conducted by NCSC Member Partha Biswas, the Commission reportedly took note of the DGP’s non-appearance. The Commission has also sought or recommended records concerning transfers of similarly situated HPPS officers, vehicle-allocation policies and the duties assigned to Kumar despite his reported medical restrictions. Such information could help establish whether he was treated differently from comparable officers.

Kumar has also challenged the department’s reported questioning of his medical fitness, alleging that repeated medical examinations were being used to pressure him over his service and posting. The officer has raised concerns about surveillance and the handling of his confidential medical information, alleging that details of his medical condition and related documents were circulated on social media, including Facebook. His complaint reportedly followed a medical examination on September 16, 2026. He has sought an independent inquiry into the alleged disclosure and requested registration of an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The allegations raise questions about whether the officer was subjected to surveillance, how confidential medical records were accessed and circulated, and whether any departmental or police inquiry has been initiated. The material available for this report does not establish who allegedly monitored him or disclosed the documents, whether an FIR has been registered, or whether an independent investigation is underway.

The medical board’s confirmation of Kumar’s spinal ailment and the Home Department’s salary directions have sharpened scrutiny of the police administration’s handling of his case. Key questions remain over whether his medical restrictions have been properly accommodated, whether all salary dues have been paid in accordance with the government’s directions, and what action has been taken on his allegations of caste-based discrimination, surveillance and disclosure of confidential medical records. The NCSC’s reported concern over the DGP’s absence from its hearing has added to scrutiny of the department’s response. The available information does not establish the reason for the DGP’s non-appearance or that the Commission has reached a final finding against him. The allegations against senior police officials remain unadjudicated. A response from the DGP, the Home Department and the police administration on the complaints, the alleged surveillance and the status of salary payments was not available for inclusion in this report. The medical board’s finding confirms the genuineness of Kumar’s spinal ailment. The official salary communications show that the Home Department approved the salary arrangements and Police Headquarters issued follow-up instructions. Whether the full amount has been disbursed, and how the authorities have addressed the officer’s other complaints, remain matters requiring confirmation from the relevant records and officials. (ANI)