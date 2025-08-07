Karnataka to conduct a digital caste census using a voter ID model. Justice Nagamohan Das panel suggests 17% internal reservation across five categories. Govt yet to decide on implementation.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government's plan to conduct a re-caste census has gained momentum once again, with new directives to carry out the exercise digitally for improved accuracy and efficiency. The state government has instructed the e-Governance department to develop and manage the required software for the digital caste census. Officials believe that a digital approach will streamline data collection and help deliver timely results.

Voter ID-Based Model Likely to Be Adopted

The digital caste census may follow the model used by the Justice Nagamohan Das-led committee for the internal reservation survey, which was based on voter ID data. The government has suggested using the publicly available voter list from the Election Commission as the base for this exercise. To ensure smooth execution, the government has expressed readiness to deploy the required staff and state officials for the survey.

Internal Reservation Report Awaits Action

While the digital census plan is being set in motion, the state government is yet to take a final decision on implementing internal reservations recommended by the Nagamohan Das Committee. Although the report has been submitted, action has been delayed.

Breakdown of Proposed 17% Internal Reservation

The committee has recommended a total of 17% internal reservation within the Scheduled Castes (SC) category, distributed across five categories:

Category-A – 1%

Category-B – 6%

Category-C – 5%

Category-D – 4%

Category-E – 1%

Out of this, 6% is allocated to the Scheduled Left community and 5% to the Scheduled Right community.

Next Steps Await Survey Results

Although the recommendations are on record, the government is likely to wait for the outcome of the caste census before finalising its position on internal reservation.