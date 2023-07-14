Karnataka: Dharwad ready to execute Annabhagya scheme, money transfer

The ambitious Annabhagya Yojana programme of the Karnataka government sets the price of rice at Rs 34 per kilogramme, or Rs 170 per member on the ration card. Dharwad district has also completed the appropriate preparations for the payment via DBT to the bank account of the head of the family, District Collector Gurudatta Hegde informed.

In this regard, he declared that the state government had implemented Annabhagya Yojana and that the five kilogrammes of grain distributed under the National Food Security Act had been supplemented by an additional five kilogrammes for each beneficiary of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and priority ration cards (BPL) in the state. He assured the public that measures were being taken in accordance with a government decision to provide the items at no cost.

Every month, instead of receiving 5 kilogrammes of grains, those who get Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Ration Vouchers would instead receive Rs 34 per kilogramme, to be transferred via direct bank transfer to the bank account of the family head listed on the voucher.

Each Antyodaya Annabhagya Yojana (AAY) and Below poverty line Ration Card (BPL) beneficiary in the district will receive Rs 34 per kg instead of 5 kg foodgrain via direct cash transfer to the bank account of the head of the family on the ration card, due to the state government releasing Rs 20.77 crore to the district.

The district treasury has received the released funds totaling Rs 16.67 crores, which will be transferred into the accounts of the recipients. Within the next two days, this sum will be deposited into the bank account of the person in charge of the ration card holders.

There are 3,57,340 BPL Ration Cards, 29,784 Antyodaya (AAY) Ration Cards, and 13,45,504 beneficiaries. There are 34,603 people in the district who are ration card holders, but do not have access to banks. The officials at the taluk level have been instructed to open bank accounts for those people on the list who do not already have an account and to link their Aadhaar numbers to them.

Ration shop owners have been given the names and contact details of customers who have not yet received direct deposit but whose ration cards have not been connected to their Aadhaar numbers.

Create Savings Account Before July 20

Beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Annabhagya Yojana (AAY) and Below Poverty Line Card (BPL), who do not have an active bank account connected with Aadhaar and who do not have bank e-KYC through all ration outlets, have been advised by Joint Director of Food Department Vinodkumar Heggalagi to get in touch with their local post office or nationalised bank to create a savings account and the date is extended till July 20.

How to verify DBT cash deposits?

Payment sent directly into the bank account of the household head listed on the ration card Ration card holders can enter their card number at https://ahara.kar.nic.in/status_of_dbt.aspx to see the status of any direct bank transfers made on their behalf. If the funds have not been deposited, customers should bring their ration card and the bank account information to the ration distribution centre. To avoid going through a middleman , District Collector Gurudatta Hegde recommended they meet with food department officials directly to work out their issues