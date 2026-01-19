The Karnataka government distanced itself from DGP Ramachandra Rao after an alleged scandal video went viral. Home Minister G. Parameshwara refused to meet him, while CM Siddaramaiah warned of strict disciplinary action if wrongdoing is proved.

In a dramatic political and administrative development, the Karnataka government has effectively initiated a complete institutional boycott of DGP-rank IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, who is facing serious allegations of engaging in scandalous acts with women while wearing his official police uniform. The controversy erupted after an alleged video went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and embarrassment within government circles. The swift and firm response from the state’s top leadership indicates that the government is keen to send a strong message that misconduct at the highest levels of the police force will not be tolerated.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Home Minister Refuses Meeting, Sends Officer Back From Gate

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, visibly disturbed by the developments, took an uncompromising stand by refusing to meet Ramachandra Rao when the latter sought an audience to clarify his position. The officer was turned away at the gate of the Home Minister’s residence after being informed that the minister was unwilling to see him.

The decision, which came in the aftermath of the controversial video going viral, is being viewed as a clear signal from the Home Minister that he does not wish to associate himself in any manner with an officer accused of bringing disrepute to the police department. Sources said the refusal was deliberate and intended to convey zero tolerance towards actions that tarnish the dignity of the uniform.

No One Above the Law, Action Will Be Taken: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was in Belagavi at the time, reacted strongly to the controversy and made it clear that disciplinary action would follow if the allegations were found to be true.

“The information regarding the DGP Ramachandra Rao case came to my notice this morning. No one is above the law in this country. If any wrongdoing has occurred, there is no question of sparing anyone. Immediate disciplinary action will be taken,” the Chief Minister said.

Political observers believe this statement all but confirms that the officer is likely to be suspended, pending a detailed inquiry.

Video Is Fake: Ramachandra Rao

After being denied a meeting with the Home Minister, Ramachandra Rao addressed the media and strongly denied all allegations. He claimed that the viral video was fabricated using modern technology.

“In today’s times, anything can be created using technology. This is shocking to me as well. The video is completely false and fabricated. I was in Belagavi eight years ago, and I will consult my advocate regarding this. The matter needs a thorough investigation,” he said in his defence.

Suspension and High-Level Probe Likely

Despite the officer’s denial, the firm stance taken by both the Chief Minister and the Home Minister has fuelled speculation that it is only a matter of time before the government suspends Ramachandra Rao from service and orders a high-level inquiry into the allegations.

Police Department’s Honour ‘Auctioned Off Again’, Says JDS

Reacting sharply to the controversy, the Janata Dal (Secular) launched a blistering attack on the ruling Congress government. In a post on the social media platform X, the party stated that the alleged scandal involving Ramachandra Rao has brought immense shame to the entire state police department.

“The exposure of the scandalous acts of DGP Ramachandra Rao, a close aide of Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, has humiliated the entire police force. Forgetting the dignity of the police uniform and indulging in such acts with women in the office is an unforgivable crime. The same officer was earlier accused of assisting an illegal gold smuggling racket. Due to the inactive administration of the Congress government and the incompetent Home Minister, the honour of Karnataka’s proud police department has been auctioned off once again,” the JDS alleged.

Scroll to load tweet…