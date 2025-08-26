An elderly priest at Tumakuru’s Devarayanadurga Temple was assaulted by devotees over allegations of inappropriate behavior while applying vermilion. Police say no formal complaint has been filed, and both sides will be investigated.

Bengaluru: Tension prevailed at a temple on Devarayanadurga Hill in Tumakuru, Karnataka after a group of devotees allegedly assaulted an elderly priest on Sunday, accusing him of inappropriately touching women while applying vermilion. The priest, identified as Nagabhushanachar, who has been serving at the temple for over two decades, denied the allegations, claiming his actions were misinterpreted. The incident, which took place on the temple steps, has sparked widespread debate after a video of the assault surfaced on social media.

Complaint Filed After Assault

Nagabhushanachar, a resident of Kyathasandra, lodged a complaint stating that the attackers may have misunderstood his actions while he was applying "kunkuma" (vermilion) on the foreheads and necks of devotees.

Video Circulates on Social Media

The video showing the assault quickly circulated online, prompting many users to allege that they too had faced similar experiences of misbehaviour from the priest. However, police clarified that no formal complaints regarding misconduct have been filed against him so far.

Scroll to load tweet…

Attack by Visiting Family

According to police, a family visiting the temple confronted Nagabhushanachar on Sunday afternoon, accusing him of misbehaviour. The confrontation escalated, and the devotees reportedly attacked him with sticks before leaving the premises.

Priest Denies Allegations

In his statement, Nagabhushanachar strongly denied the charges, insisting that he was only performing a traditional ritual by applying vermilion. He maintained that the action might have been wrongly perceived as inappropriate.

No Past Complaints in 22 Years of Service

Police noted that the 62-year-old priest has been serving at the temple for 22 years without any prior complaints. Officials further added that if the family involved in the allegation comes forward, a case will be formally registered, and both sides of the incident will be investigated.

Police Investigation Underway

Preliminary investigation revealed that the attackers were from Hassan district. Police are currently examining the video footage to identify those involved in the assault. The temple is under the jurisdiction of the Endowment Department, and officials assured that strict action will follow once all facts are verified.