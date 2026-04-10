A POCSO case has been registered in Chitradurga after a teacher allegedly assaulted a minor student and forced an abortion. A doctor has also been booked for involvement. Police have launched an investigation, sparking concern over student safety.

A deeply disturbing case has emerged from Chitradurga district, raising serious concerns about the safety of students in educational institutions. In an alleged case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor student. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and heightened anxiety among parents, who expect schools to be safe environments for their children. Authorities have initiated legal action, and an investigation is currently under way.

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Teacher Accused Of Exploiting Student

In the incident reported from Challakere in Chitradurga district, a teacher who was expected to guide and educate students has been accused of exploiting a 16-year-old student from his own school. According to the allegations, the abuse continued over a period of time, resulting in the student becoming pregnant. The matter has now been reported to the police.

Allegations Against Mathematics Teacher

The accused, identified as H.O. Rajanna, is a mathematics teacher at a higher primary school in the Challakere area. It is alleged that he sexually assaulted the student multiple times within a classroom on the school premises, which led to her pregnancy. Fearing that the matter would come to light, the accused allegedly forced the student to undergo an abortion.

Alleged Attempt To Cover Up The Incident

Upon learning about the pregnancy, the teacher reportedly attempted to conceal the matter. According to the complaint, he allegedly planned the cover-up and contacted Dr Shankarlakshmi of Lakshmi Srinivasa Nursing Home in Challakere. There are serious allegations that an illegal abortion was carried out on the minor at the facility.

POCSO Case Registered Against Accused

The case came to light after Child Protection Officer Rekha became aware of the incident and filed a complaint. Based on her report, the Talaku Police in Challakere have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused teacher, Rajanna, along with Dr Shankarlakshmi, has been booked under the Act. Police have intensified the investigation into the matter.

Growing Anxiety Among Parents

Incidents of this nature have raised serious concerns among parents and the wider community. Such cases have shaken public confidence in the safety of children within educational institutions. The incident has triggered widespread anger across the district, with increasing calls for stricter monitoring and accountability to prevent similar occurrences in the future.