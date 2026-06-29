A history-sheeter was brutally hacked to death on a busy Bengaluru road, with police suspecting gang rivalry. Separately, police arrested a woman and her friend in Puducherry for the gruesome triple murder of her family in a KR Puram apartment.

History-sheeter hacked to death in Bengaluru

A history-sheeter was hacked to death by armed men in a brazen attack on a busy road in Bengaluru. Police suspect gang rivalry. The incident near IG Circle on the JP Nagar road in the capital of Karnataka city, caught on CCTV cameras, showed attackers chasing Raja alias Halmuk Raja and assaulting him with machetes on Sunday evening.

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Police said the assailants who arrived in a yellow-board car, intercepted Raja, and hacked him repeatedly even after he collapsed, and then they fled in the same vehicle. Eyewitnesses watched in fear as Raja was attacked. He was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Raja had multiple cases of murder, attempted murder, and robbery in his name, police said.

Police suspect the killing may be revenge for the murder of Banashankari rowdy stand Kutti alias Kutti nearly a decade ago, in which Raja was an accused. According to the police, his alleged links to South Bengaluru rowdy Arasayya's syndicate and the Subramanyapura double murder case are also being probed. A manhunt is on for the accused.

Woman, friend arrested for triple murder in KR Puram

In a separate incident, earlier in June, the Bengaluru City Police arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the triple murder reported from an apartment in Seegehalli under KR Puram Police Station limits, police said.

The murders came to light on June 22, 2026, when three members of a family, Soma Sundar, fifty-two, his wife Muthu Laxmi, forty-eight, and their teenage daughter, were found stabbed multiple times in a flat in Seegehalli.

According to police, the three victims had gone to the flat of the accused, their elder daughter, the previous evening. The accused and her friend stayed together in the flat for the past two months. Police said an argument was believed to have occurred, following which the stabbing took place.

During the probe, police examined the case from multiple angles and secured the prime accused, a woman, from Puducherry on June 24. During interrogation, she allegedly confessed to murdering three of her family members in conspiracy with her friend and disclosed details of his involvement. The woman was produced before the court on June 25, which remanded her to 15 days of police custody for further investigation.

Based on information obtained from her and evidence collected, police tracked the movements of her absconding friend. After an intensive search, he was also secured in Puducherry on June 25. During interrogation, he too allegedly confessed to his involvement in the triple murder.

Police urge media caution

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru City Police noted that details of the case were being circulated on social media and aired by news channels, which were hampering the ongoing investigation. The public and the media were requested not to publish, broadcast or circulate any information related to the case until an official statement is issued from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City. (ANI)