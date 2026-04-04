Police in Meerut claimed to have solved the murder case of a 35-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) constable in the district's Incholi area after the arrests of the jawan's wife, her 'lover' and three others on Friday.

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut have cracked the murder case of a 35-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) constable. The victim, Nain Singh, who was posted in West Bengal, had returned to his native Dhanpur village in the Incholi area on March 6 for a short leave. Barely weeks later, on March 28, he was gunned down while asleep.

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Early suspicions pointed toward a land dispute. Acting on a complaint filed by Singh’s father, Garib Das, police registered an FIR naming four neighbours. However, the case took a turn when police confirmed the accused were not present at the crime scene.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey revealed that call detail records and technical surveillance exposed frequent communication between Singh’s wife, Komal Devi (32), and Gulshan, Singh’s maternal cousin.

"Investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship, which Nain Singh had strongly opposed, leading to frequent disputes between the couple. During interrogation, Gulshan confessed that he, along with Komal and three others, plotted to kill him," added Pandey.

Police further disclosed that Komal allegedly went to extreme lengths to finance the murder, even selling her jewellery to arrange money for procuring an illegal firearm. The weapon was later used in the killing of her husband.

Police have arrested all five accused—Komal, Gulshan, and their associates Rahul, Guddu, and Montu. The murder weapon along with cartridges has also been recovered.