A clothing tag helped Bengaluru police identify a decomposed woman's body found inside a mattress in Agrahara Layout. Investigators traced the dress purchase and arrested her husband, Sagar Chandra Rawat, who allegedly confessed to the murder.

Bengaluru police have solved a brutal murder case after a woman's decomposed body was found stuffed inside a mattress in an empty plot in Agrahara Layout. The investigation team arrested the woman's husband, Sagar Chandra Rawat, after a small clothing tag helped them identify the victim and trace the purchase of the dress. Police said Rawat confessed to strangling his wife, Anusuya Behera, following an argument over money.

How Did The Case Start?

Sanitation workers were cleaning an empty plot in Agrahara Layout on September 2 when they noticed a mattress tied tightly with ropes. A foul smell was coming from the mattress, prompting them to alert the police.

Police reached the spot and opened the mattress, where they found the decomposed body of a woman. As the body was badly decomposed, police initially faced difficulties in identifying the victim, making it a major challenge for the investigation team.

How Did The Clothing Tag Help?

The special investigation team noticed a small brand tag on the victim's dress. Police used the information on the tag to identify the store where the dress had been purchased.

After checking the store's billing records, police obtained the phone number of the person who had purchased the dress. By tracing the number, investigators identified the victim as Anusuya Behera.

Police then questioned her husband, Sagar Chandra Rawat, who eventually confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Couple Had Frequent Arguments Over Money

According to the police, the couple lived in a rented house in MS Nagar, Bengaluru, and worked at different hotels. Rawat worked as a kitchen supervisor, while Anusuya was also employed at a hotel.

The couple reportedly had frequent arguments over financial matters. On August 11, Anusuya went to Rawat's hotel and demanded his salary. The argument continued after the couple returned home.

Police said Rawat lost his temper and strangled Anusuya to death.

Body Dumped In Empty Plot

Rawat allegedly kept his wife's body inside the house for three days. He then stuffed the body into a mattress, tied it tightly with ropes and waited for a rainy night to dispose of it.

He allegedly dumped the mattress in an empty plot located around 500 metres from their house. Police said Rawat returned to the spot every day for the next four to five days to check whether anyone had discovered the body.

After ensuring that the body had not been found, he reportedly returned to his hotel job and continued with his routine.

Husband Allegedly Misled Family

In an attempt to conceal the crime, Rawat switched off his wife's mobile phone and allegedly told her family members that she had left home with another man.

Police have booked Rawat for murder and destruction of evidence. The court has remanded him to judicial custody.

Bengaluru police solved the blind murder case within a week, with the clothing tag providing a crucial lead in identifying the victim and tracing the accused.