    Karnataka: Congress party's 5th guarantee, ‘Yuvanidhi’ scheme, to launch today; check eligibility

    Karnataka's 'Yuvanidhi' scheme offers monthly allowances to unemployed graduates and diploma holders. Registration starts with dignitaries present; eligible applicants, fulfilling residency criteria, can receive ₹3000 or ₹1500 monthly. Ineligibility warnings were issued; required documents include educational certificates and proof of Karnataka residence. Anticipated 5.29 lakh registrations expected.

    The eagerly awaited registration process for the Karnataka Congress government's fifth guarantee scheme, 'Yuvanidhi,' is set to commence on Tuesday, December 26, offering a monthly allowance to the unemployed.

    The program's inauguration will witness the esteemed presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics, and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, as special guests. Notably, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will reveal the Yuvanidhi Yojana poster, while the scheme's logo will be revealed by Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil. Distinguished dignitaries including Speaker UT Khader and Chairman Basavaraj Horatti are slated to attend the event.

    Registration begins today:

    Following the launch, individuals who completed their graduation or diploma in the year 2023-24 without securing employment can apply for the unemployment allowance on the Seva Sindhu portal. Applications can also be made through Grama One, Karnataka One, and Bangalore One centers by furnishing the necessary documents. Eligible graduates will receive ₹3000 per month, starting from January 12 on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, while diploma holders will receive ₹1500 monthly. The unemployment allowance will be disbursed through Direct Cash Transfer (DBT).

    Eligibility criteria: 

    Applicants must have resided in Karnataka for a minimum of six years during their degree or diploma studies. Beneficiaries can claim the unemployment allowance by self-declaration before the 25th of each month. Notably, individuals securing employment or initiating their own business during this period will not qualify for the allowance.

    Action against ineligibility:

    It is anticipated that around 4.81 lakh graduates and 48,153 diploma holders, totalling 5.29 lakh individuals will register under this scheme. The government has allocated ₹250 crores for the project in the current year and ₹1250 crores for the following financial year, estimating the overall cost. Authorities have warned that ineligible recipients will be required to repay the received amount, and legal actions will be pursued against them.

    Required documents:

    Graduates must furnish their SSLC Marks List, PUC Marks List, Graduation Certificate or Provisional Certificate (PDC), while diploma candidates need to provide their SSLC Marks List, PUC Marks List, and Diploma Certificate or Provisional Certificate. Additionally, proof of residence in Karnataka is mandatory.

