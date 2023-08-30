Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Congress government unveils mega Gruha Lakshmi scheme

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took part in the inauguration of the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana in Karnataka. This scheme is the country's most extensive welfare program till date, aims to provide a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 to women homeowners. 

    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 9:51 PM IST

    The unveiling took place amidst great fanfare at the Maharaja College ground in Mysuru , with a noteworthy presence of Ashta Lakshmi figures adorning the stage.

    Kharge inaugurated the scheme by pressing a ceremonial button, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi. As part of the launch, Gandhi demonstrated the start of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) process, wherein Rs 2,000 was electronically credited to the accounts of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana beneficiaries.

    The event was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and various ministers. The program saw participation from over 1.3 lakh beneficiaries hailing from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Hassan districts.

    Under the ambit of the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, a substantial sum of Rs 2,220 crore is set to be directly disbursed to 1.11 crore households in the first month alone. With an annual allocation of Rs 32000 crore for this venture, the government has outlined the necessity of this generous grant. 

    Considering that the current financial year has already witnessed five months, an approximate sum of Rs 20000 crore is anticipated to be required.

    In a bid to further expand the program, an additional 23 lakh eligible families are slated to join the existing 1.11 crore registered households. 

    Projecting ahead, this translates to a potential expenditure of 2660 crores per month, amounting to around 20 thousand crores for the remaining eight months of the fiscal year, extending up to March 2024.

    Highlights of the program 

    The presence of Minister of Women and Child Welfare, accompanied by a spirited group of women activists donned in Pink Dhiris, added a touch of empowerment to the event.

    Even the stage chairs, wore pink covers, while every detail was thoughtfully curated: from ID cards to tags, and even water bottles - all in the same pink shade. 

    A touching moment unfolded as women activists celebrated Rakshabandhan, symbolizing the protective bond of a brother. Tying pink rakhis to Rahul Gandhi, they encapsulated the spirit of solidarity and mutual support.

    In his address, Rahul Gandhi wove the essence of this gesture. 

    Mentioning "Rakhi" in his speech, he reaffirmed his commitment to standing by the people, highlighting the importance of trust and accountability. "As a brother, I will keep my word to you. Our government is, however, keeping its promise," he stated.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 9:51 PM IST
