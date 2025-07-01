A leaked audio clip reveals Karnataka Congress MLA BR Patil's frustration with party dynamics and CM Siddaramaiah's rise to power.

A leaked audio clip of Karnataka Congress MLA BR Patil has gone viral, revealing his disappointment with the party's internal dynamics. In the clip, Patil claims he played a crucial role in introducing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Sonia Gandhi, which ultimately led to Siddaramaiah's rise to power.

In the audio clip, Patil expresses his frustration, stating, "Siddaramaiah won the lucky lottery and became Chief Minister. It was I who made him meet Sonia Gandhi. His fate was good, so he got the position." He attributes Siddaramaiah's success to favourable planetary alignment, while lamenting his own lack of luck in politics.

Patil also speaks about his lack of strong backing within the party, saying, "We don't have a godfather. In fact, there's neither 'God' nor 'father' for us." He reveals that he recently met AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who listened to his concerns and expressed gratitude.

“I met Surjewala, and he listened to me seriously. Let’s see what happens. He looked into everything and even said, ‘I'm grateful to you.’ He mentioned he wasn’t aware of these issues earlier,” he said in the call he made during a visit to KR Pet in Mandya.

Background

This controversy comes just ten days after another audio clip featuring Patil surfaced, where he accused officials linked to the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation of large-scale corruption. Patil, who is also the deputy chairman of Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, alleged that houses under the scheme were given only to those who paid bribes, while recommendation letters from elected representatives like himself were ignored.

In the previous audio clip purportedly recorded during call with Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's personal assistant Sarfaraz Khan, Patil questioned the integrity of the housing scheme, asking, "Whoever has paid money, got houses, is this business?" He expressed frustration that his recommendations were set aside in favour of those from Gram Panchayat presidents who allegedly paid bribes.

Aftermath

Patil has left the matter to the party High Command and the Chief Minister, stating that the High Command will take the final decision.