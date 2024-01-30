Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah urges FM Sitharaman for AIIMS in Raichur in central budget

    In a bid to address the healthcare needs of Karnataka's Raichur district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has penned a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting the inclusion of the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur in the Central Budget of 2024–25. Sitharaman is scheduled to present the interim budget on February 1. 
     

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah urges FM Sitharaman for AIIMS in Raichur in central budget
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 4:47 PM IST


    The letter, dated January 29, 2024, underscores the pressing need for a high-quality referral medical centre in Raichur, an aspirational district within the Kalyana Karnataka region. Highlighting the urgent need for a high-quality referral medical center in Raichur, an aspirational district in the Kalyan Karnataka region, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised the subpar levels of healthcare, education, and per capita income compared to other regions in Karnataka.

    The proposal to establish an AIIMS in Karnataka has been pending for a considerable period, and the state government, after careful consideration of potential locations, believes that Raichur is the most suitable place for such a crucial healthcare facility. The letter also refers to a previous communication dated June 17, 2023, addressed to Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. 

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt temporarily suspends treks without online booking vkp

    Karnataka govt temporarily suspends treks without online booking

    Bengaluru cyber police bust online work-from-home job fraud: 11 criminals arrested vkp

    Bengaluru cyber police bust online work-from-home job fraud: 11 criminals arrested

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reveals robust Rs 3.80 lakh crore budget for FY 2024-25

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reveals robust Rs 3.80 lakh crore budget for FY 2024–25

    Bengaluru: BBMP begins ambitious tree census to preserve city's green canopy; Each tree to get numbered vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP begins ambitious tree census to preserve city's green canopy; Each tree to get numbered

    Insurance companies responsible for compensation in absence of driver's license: Karnataka High Court vkp

    Insurance companies responsible for compensation in absence of driver's license: Karnataka High Court

    Recent Stories

    Suspension of all opposition MPs to be revoked ahead of Budget session tomorrow; check details AJR

    Suspension of all opposition MPs to be revoked ahead of Budget session tomorrow; check details

    Kerala: Following SFI workers protest, CRPF to escort Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's vehicle rkn

    Kerala: Following SFI workers protest, CRPF to escort Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's vehicle

    Kareena Kapoor Khan channels Pataudi vibes in elegant red saree, see pictures RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan channels Pataudi vibes in elegant red saree, see pictures

    Karnataka govt temporarily suspends treks without online booking vkp

    Karnataka govt temporarily suspends treks without online booking

    tennis India vs Pakistan, Davis Cup: Coach Zeeshan Ali to double up as non-playing captain in historic Islamabad tie snt

    India vs Pakistan, Davis Cup: Coach Zeeshan Ali to double up as non-playing captain in historic Islamabad tie

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon