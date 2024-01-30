Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah urges FM Sitharaman for AIIMS in Raichur in central budget

In a bid to address the healthcare needs of Karnataka's Raichur district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has penned a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting the inclusion of the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur in the Central Budget of 2024–25. Sitharaman is scheduled to present the interim budget on February 1.



The letter, dated January 29, 2024, underscores the pressing need for a high-quality referral medical centre in Raichur, an aspirational district within the Kalyana Karnataka region. Highlighting the urgent need for a high-quality referral medical center in Raichur, an aspirational district in the Kalyan Karnataka region, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised the subpar levels of healthcare, education, and per capita income compared to other regions in Karnataka.

The proposal to establish an AIIMS in Karnataka has been pending for a considerable period, and the state government, after careful consideration of potential locations, believes that Raichur is the most suitable place for such a crucial healthcare facility. The letter also refers to a previous communication dated June 17, 2023, addressed to Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.