New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday during his visit to the national capital. He was accompanied by Karnataka Ministers KJ George, HC Mahadevappa, Satish Jarkiholi, and State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

Siddaramaiah has surprise encounter with actor Aamir Khan

During his visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Chief Minister had an unexpected meeting with actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan.

Siddaramaiah said that Aamir Khan has consistently conveyed powerful social messages and driven positive change through his films.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah wrote, “During my visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan today to meet the Hon'ble President, I had an unexpected encounter with renowned actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan.”

"Through his cinema, he has consistently conveyed powerful social messages and driven positive change, earning the admiration of people far beyond the screen. I wished him success in his upcoming projects and good health," the chief minister added.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had said that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during his Delhi visit on Tuesday.

Siddaramaiah's meeting with Sitharaman comes in the backdrop of the former slamming the Centre for not releasing a special grant of 11,495 crore rupees to Karnataka under the 15th Finance Commission. The chief minister has criticised Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for not pressing the State's demand despite having “close ties to Prime Minister Modi.”

Siddaramaiah targets Union Minister Pralhad Joshi over inaction

"Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is said to be an influential minister with close ties to Prime Minister Modi. However, despite the approval to provide a special grant of 11,495 crore rupees under the 15th Finance Commission, the central government has not released this grant to the state, and he has not provided any assistance in this regard. Joshi has no moral authority to speak about Karnataka," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X on Monday.

In Delhi, Siddaramaiah also met AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and “discussed several important issues.”

"In Delhi today, I met AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and discussed several important issues. Ministers K.J. George, H.C. Mahadevappa, Satish Jarkiholi, and others were with me during this time," Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.