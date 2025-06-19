Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah promises to fill 35,000 KPTCL vacancies, regularise 532 civic jobs, and revive the Old Pension Scheme. DCM Shivakumar assures no ESCOM privatisation under current government leadership.

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that 35,000 vacancies in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will be filled in phases. He also assured the regularisation of 532 civic workers in the department.

CM inaugurates KPTCL Employees’ Association diamond jubilee

Siddaramaiah made these announcements during the diamond jubilee celebrations of the KPTCL Employees’ Association and while releasing the ‘Vajrajyoti’ commemorative issue at Palace Grounds on Thursday.

Government will examine demands and implement OPS

The Chief Minister said that employee demands would be seriously considered and addressed. “Ours is a government that walks the talk. We have promised in our manifesto to reintroduce the old pension scheme (OPS) in place of the new pension scheme (NPS) implemented by the central government. Necessary action will be taken after discussions,” he stated.

Praise for KPTCL employees' service and commitment

Recognising the dedication of the workforce, Siddaramaiah praised the Employees' Association for their efforts over the past 70 years and the employees for ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply. “You are commendable for this. Our government is ready to fulfil all your demands. We are with you. You be with us,” he said.

Key dignitaries in attendance

The event was attended by Energy Minister K.J. George, KPCL Chairman and MLA Raje Gowda, Hubballi Electricity Corporation Chairman Azzampir Khadiri, Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, KPTCL MD Pankaj Kumar Pandey, and Employees' Association President Balaram.

No privatization of ESCOMs, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also addressed the gathering and gave a firm assurance that ESCOMs will not be privatised as long as he and CM Siddaramaiah are in power.

He said, “When I became the Energy Minister, there was pressure to privatise ESCOMs, like it has happened in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. I stood firm and stated that our engineers, employees, and board members are capable of managing efficiently. ESCOMs will not be handed over to private parties in Karnataka.”