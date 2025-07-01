For the first time in history, Karnataka’s Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir filled up in June. CM Siddaramaiah offered Bagina to the Cauvery river, marking a historic event and directing a memorial to be built.

Mandya: In a historic event, the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir filled to capacity in June for the first time ever. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, several ministers, and local representatives, visited the dam on Monday to offer Bagina to the Cauvery River, a traditional gesture of gratitude. This marks the first time any CM has offered Bagina in the month of June.

Siddaramaiah offers Bagina for the fourth time

This is the fourth time Siddaramaiah has offered Bagina to the Cauvery, three times as Chief Minister and once as Deputy CM. The reservoir was beautifully decorated with a variety of flowers, creating a festive atmosphere. The ceremony was made vibrant with colourful festoons around the dam premises.

Traditional rituals led by Vedic scholars

A team of Vedic priests led by Dr Bhanuprakash Sharma, President of the Permanent Religious Activities Committee of Srirangapatna, conducted the rituals from the morning. The Bagina contained 40 pairs of mortars filled with symbolic offerings such as vermilion, turmeric, puffed rice, bangles, and a green blouse piece.

Special prayers held near Cauvery statue

Special arrangements were made near the Cauvery statue, located downstream of the reservoir, for prayer offerings. This area too was adorned with festoons and flowers. CM Siddaramaiah and DCM Shivakumar, along with ministers N Cheluvarayaswamy, HC Mahadevappa, Venkatesh, Bosaraju, and local MLAs, participated in the rituals and offered prayers at the statue.

CM directs officials to build a memorial

Acknowledging the historical significance of the reservoir filling up in June, CM Siddaramaiah instructed local MLAs and officials to soon lay the foundation stone for a memorial to commemorate the event for future generations.

The Chief Minister said the state’s prosperity this year is due to the blessings of Goddess Cauvery and Chamundeshwari. With reservoirs across Karnataka now full, he ordered the immediate release of water into all canals to benefit farmers and support agriculture.