Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismissed leadership change rumours, asserting, "My 5-year term as CM is decided by the high command." He denied any cabinet reshuffle and reaffirmed Congress will contest the 2028 polls under his leadership.

Bengaluru: Addressing the ongoing speculation surrounding a possible leadership change in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly clarified in Delhi that he would complete his full five-year term.

"My 5-year term as chief minister is a decision endorsed by the high command," he said.

Media creating unnecessary speculation, says CM

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Siddaramaiah pointed out that Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had already cleared the air on this issue. “After he stated clearly that there's no question of a leadership change, what further speculation is needed? The media are creating these rumours. The Congress high command has a clear stance on this,” he asserted.

He added that it was only natural for MLAs or supporters to express personal opinions but insisted there was “no discussion within the party about a leadership change.” “We all must adhere to the high command's decision,” he stated.

Does ‘September Revolution’ signal a change?

Addressing comments around the so-called 'September Revolution', Siddaramaiah questioned the interpretation. “Does revolution necessarily mean change? The authority to talk about change rests solely with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Venugopal. No one else needs to speculate,” he clarified.

He attributed the talk of leadership change to the sentiments of a few MLAs and reiterated, “No leadership change is happening. Discussions after two and a half years are natural. That’s why I’ve said from the beginning, I will be the CM for five years.”

No cabinet reshuffle on the cards

Siddaramaiah also dismissed the possibility of any immediate cabinet reshuffle.

“The high command hasn't given any such indication. There’s no leadership change either. We will contest the 2028 assembly elections under my leadership,” he said.

He further added, “We are not meeting Rahul Gandhi in Delhi; he hasn’t called for a discussion. State in-charge Surjewala has called for a meeting. However, I’ve tried to meet Rahul Gandhi and Kharge. If they are available, I will meet them.”

Guarantee schemes do not promote laziness

Responding to recent criticism of the government’s flagship guarantee schemes, the CM stated, “I don’t know in what context the Swamijis made those remarks. But guarantee schemes don’t make people lazy; they provide livelihood support.”