    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah directs authorities to prepare for COVID combat

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directs swift COVID-19 measures, stressing vaccine procurement, border testing, and comprehensive patient care. Emphasizes responsible reporting, mask mandates for vulnerable groups, and safety protocols for festive seasons.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued direct instructions to swiftly gear up to tackle the surging COVID-19 crisis, the state's healthcare infrastructure. Following a crucial meeting with the Corona Technical Advisory Committee, the Chief Minister emphasized the imperative of learning from past mistakes and ensuring a robust setup to battle the virus.

    Siddaramaiah's directives encompass a range of measures to fortify the state's response. A significant decision entails utilizing state funds to procure vaccines promptly, circumventing any delays waiting for central provisions. Stressing the urgency, Siddaramaiah urged an immediate restart of vaccinations if necessary, highlighting the escalating threat posed by the Omicron sub-strain, JN.1.

    The Chief Minister underscored the need for proactive steps, initiating a cabinet sub-committee to strategize and execute essential measures. Addressing concerns about COVID fatalities among those with underlying health conditions, Siddaramaiah emphasized comprehensive treatment for such patients, advocating simultaneous care for co-existing chronic ailments.

    To intensify surveillance, Siddaramaiah proposed heightened testing at border checkpoints, advocating 5,000 daily COVID tests, with a majority conducted at key entry points like the borders with Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Notably, he stressed mandatory tests for individuals exhibiting fever symptoms in these regions.
    Reassuring the public, Siddaramaiah highlighted that while there are currently 92 active cases in the state, with the majority in Bangalore, citizens needn't panic but remain vigilant. Encouraging cooperation, he affirmed the government's commitment to implement all necessary measures.

    He also addressed the role of the media, urging responsible reporting without sensationalizing the situation. Also, he specified mask mandates for vulnerable groups and individuals in high-contact settings, emphasizing that universal mask-wearing hasn't been deemed necessary yet.

    The meeting further deliberated on crucial aspects like ensuring ample oxygen supply, strict adherence to advisory committee recommendations, and fine-tuning hospital preparedness through drills and dedicated COVID-19 facilities.

    In response to upcoming festive seasons, Siddaramaiah urged adherence to safety protocols during Christmas and New Year celebrations, emphasizing the need for mask-wearing in crowded spaces.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
