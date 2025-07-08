Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DCM Shivakumar will meet Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala in Delhi on July 10 to discuss MLA grievances, appointments to boards, and party organisation. Surjewala gathered feedback from 103 MLAs.

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala are scheduled to meet in Delhi on July 10.

The meeting comes after Surjewala spent six days listening to grievances from over a hundred Congress MLAs in Karnataka, sparking speculation about its agenda.

The three leaders are expected to discuss appointments to 7–8 state corporations and boards. Key topics will also include party organisation and government administration.

Surjewala compiles feedback from 103 MLAs

Surjewala met 61 MLAs at the KPCC office between July 7 and July 9. In the previous week, he held discussions with 42 MLAs. Based on these interactions, he has prepared a written report highlighting issues in constituencies, lack of cooperation from ministers, and other governance concerns.

Given this backdrop, the Delhi meeting has gained significance. Sources have indicated that Siddaramaiah will skip a meeting with Surjewala in Bengaluru on Tuesday due to the scheduled discussions in Delhi.

Surjewala begins second round of grievance hearings

In a renewed effort to address Congress MLAs’ concerns, Randeep Singh Surjewala has begun a second round of grievance hearings. On Monday alone, over 20 MLAs presented their complaints and demands.

DCM today, CM tomorrow to Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is scheduled to travel to Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will follow on Wednesday to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.