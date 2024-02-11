Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah challenges Centre to stop guarantee schemes in BJP-ruled states

    In a move of assertion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Karnataka has challenged the Central Government to halt all guarantee schemes in BJP-ruled states to demonstrate their strength. The Chief Minister's stance comes amidst ongoing criticism from BJP leaders regarding the effectiveness and financial sustainability of Karnataka's guarantee schemes.

    First Published Feb 11, 2024, 5:43 PM IST

    Taking to a platform X, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a direct challenge to BJP leaders, urging them to openly and unequivocally declare their opposition to guarantee schemes. He called for transparency, insisting that if BJP leaders indeed oppose these schemes, they should immediately announce their intention to discontinue them in states where the BJP holds power. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for clarity and decisive action, rather than intermittent grumbling.
    Addressing recent remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who allegedly expressed skepticism about the financial viability of Karnataka's guarantee schemes, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended an invitation for an open debate. He challenged Shah to defend his stance, asserting that any perceived strain on the state treasury is a result of unfair distribution of taxes and grants from the central government, rather than the guarantee schemes themselves.

    Furthermore, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP for its apparent hypocrisy, noting that while BJP leaders in Karnataka oppose guarantee schemes, their counterparts in BJP-ruled states are promising to implement similar schemes. He accused Prime Minister Modi of appropriating Karnataka's guarantee schemes and their name, branding them under the guise of the BJP's own initiatives. This, he argued, demonstrates the party's anti-poor stance and intellectual bankruptcy.

    Drawing parallels to historical opposition by the BJP and Sangh Parivar to programs aimed at benefiting the poor, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the need for the marginalized communities to respond effectively. He highlighted the BJP's impatience and jealousy towards welfare programs initiated during his previous tenure as Chief Minister, noting the party's attempts to obstruct initiatives such as Annabhagya and Ksheerabhagya.

    Concluding his remarks, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated his commitment to serving the needs of Karnataka's underprivileged communities and underscored the importance of true devotion to god through compassionate action towards the poor. He condemned the BJP's actions and policies that he perceives as detrimental to the welfare of the state's citizens, urging the people to stand firm in the face of opposition.

