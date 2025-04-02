user
Waqf Amendment Bill in national interest, opposition driven by politics: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha, serves national interest. He criticized opposition as politically motivated, while NDA leaders emphasized transparency and broad community support, except from large landlords.
 

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Apr 2, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill which is to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, is in the interest of the country.

He further stated that the bill was being opposed for political reasons, and if it was opposed on the basis of logic, there were answers for the same.

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said, "Today is a historic day and today the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha and this bill is being introduced in the interest of the country. Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it.

Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons. I will present the facts in the House. And I also want that if someone opposes, they should oppose on the basis of logic and we will also answer them."

He further said that the bill was being introduced after a lot of thought and preparation.

"When we are bringing such a bill, we have come after a lot of thought and preparation..." Rijiju further added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and RLD President Jayant Chaudhary also showed support to the bill and said "We are with NDA. We've issued a whip."
Union Minister George Kurian said that all communities supported the amendment bill further stating that only the big landlords were opposing the bill.
Speaking to ANI, Kurian said, "All communities support this amendment bill, and we can see that poor Muslims and the middle class also support this Bill. Only big landlords are opposing this Bill."

Further, he stated that the bill was transparent because it was connected to land and property. "It is very transparent because it is connected to the land and property," he stated. Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar lashed out at the opposition parties and stated that they were indulging in vote politics.

"Samajwadi Party, BSP, Congress supporters are doing vote politics..." Rajbhar said.
He further said that the Waqf Board rules had been amended thrice and the shortcomings in it were corrected from time to time to make sure all those under the Waqf Board rules were benefitted.

"The Waqf Board rules have been amended thrice before, the shortcomings in it are corrected from time to time, so now it is being corrected... I would like to ask those who are opposing to tell me the name of one poor person who has been given the benefit of Waqf Board land... The government wants that those who come under the Waqf Board Rules should get the benefit... These people are opposing only for votes," he further stated.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have issued whips to their MPs to ensure their presence in the House.

With the parties in the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc showing no signs of bipartisan consensus building, the outcomes may be decided on the majority numbers on the floor.

