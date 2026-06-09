A viral video shows Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar tossing apples from a large garland into a crowd during a public event in Kanakapura. The incident has sparked a social media storm with mixed reactions. Supporters described the gesture as a light-hearted interaction, while critics questioned the appropriateness of a public figure throwing food.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a video showing him tossing apples into a crowd during a public event went viral. The incident took place in Horahalli, Kanakapura, where the Congress leader received a grand welcome from supporters during his visit to the region.

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According to reports, local residents honoured Shivakumar with a massive "Gajamala" — an oversized garland made of fresh apples and flowers. In the widely shared video, the chief minister is seen plucking an apple from the garland, taking a bite, and then throwing apples toward supporters gathered at the venue. The crowd responded enthusiastically, with many scrambling to catch the fruits as they were tossed into the air.

Check the viral video here:

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A social media post accompanying the viral clip read: "Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar takes a bite of an apple and throws it into the crowd for them to eat; Congress Supporters scramble to grab it!"

Another viral post stated: "Karnataka: DKS takes a bite of an apple, throws it into the crowd, supporters scramble to grab it!"

The video quickly sparked mixed reactions online. Supporters described the gesture as a light-hearted interaction between the leader and his followers, while critics questioned the optics of throwing food items into a crowd during a public event. The incident has since become a talking point across social media platforms, with users debating whether the act was harmless fun or an inappropriate display by a public figure.

The viral clip surfaced shortly after Shivakumar undertook a much-publicised ride on the Bengaluru Metro, where he interacted with commuters, posed for selfies and distributed chocolates to children. His office said the metro journey was intended to help him experience public transport firsthand and avoid inconveniencing residents through special traffic arrangements.

While opinions remain divided, the apple-throwing video has once again highlighted how seemingly small moments involving political leaders can quickly become viral discussions in the age of social media.