Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Good news for state govt employees: Karnataka CM announces 58.50% salary, pension hike from August

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces a 58.50% increase in salary and pensions for state government employees based on the 7th State Pay Commission's recommendations. Effective from August 1, with retrospective implementation from June 1, 2022, the move aims to boost minimum pensions to Rs. 13,500 and maximum pensions to Rs. 1.20 lakh, costing Rs. 20,208 crores.

    Karnataka CM announces fifty eight and half per cent increase in salary and pension for state govt employees from August vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a significant increase in salary allowances and pensions for state government employees, marking a boost of 58.50%. The decision, based on the recommendations of the 7th State Pay Commission, will come into effect from August 1, with retrospective implementation from June 1, 2022.

    Addressing the assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted that the Pay Commission, constituted in 2022 and submitting its recommendations on March 24, has been pivotal in this decision. The cabinet's approval on Monday solidified the implementation plan.

    Under the new adjustments, government employees' basic salaries will see a revision by incorporating 31% gratuity and 27.50% fitment, totalling a 58.50% increase in salary and pension. This move aims to elevate minimum pensions from Rs. 8,500 to Rs. 13,500, and maximum pensions from Rs. 75,300 to Rs. 1.20 lakh. Furthermore, the basic salary floor will rise from Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 27,000, while the ceiling will increase from Rs. 1.50 lakh to Rs. 2.41 lakh.

    The implementation is expected to incur an additional cost of Rs. 20,208 crores to the state exchequer. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that despite the financial implications, the government is committed to honoring its obligations towards public servants.

    In parallel proceedings, the Vidhan Parishad witnessed heated debates over the Valmiki Development Corporation scandal, with accusations and counter-accusations leading to the adjournment of the session. The scandal, involving alleged illegal money transfers and political ramifications, underscored the contrasting narratives within the legislative assembly.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 3:38 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces defamation claim; Rs 1 crore demanded for farmer's humiliation

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces defamation claim; Rs 1 crore demanded for farmer's humiliation

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah deletes tweet on 100% job reservation for Kannadigas amid controversy vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah deletes tweet on 100% job reservation for Kannadigas amid controversy

    Tourists banned from visiting Mullayanagiri in Chikkamagaluru over landslide hefty rainfall vkp

    Tourists banned from visiting Mullayanagiri in Chikkamagaluru over landslide, hefty rainfall

    Three Bengaluru tourists killed as car falls into ravine at Zoji la pass in Kashmir vkp

    3 Bengaluru tourists killed as car falls into ravine at Zoji la pass in Kashmir

    Bengaluru Pro Kannada activists to protest against GT Mall for denying entry to farmer based on attire vkp

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists to protest against GT Mall for denying entry to farmer based on attire

    Recent Stories

    5 tips will help you limit data consumption on your smartphone gcw

    5 tips will help you limit data consumption on your smartphone

    Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? RKK

    Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding?

    ITR Filing Tips: 7 reasons why your ITR form gets rejected RBA EAI

    ITR Filing Tips: 7 reasons why your ITR form gets rejected

    Andhra Pradesh: School boys who raped 8-year-old girl watched porn, tried to recreate asault AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: School boys who raped 8-year-old girl watched porn, tried to recreate asault

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces defamation claim; Rs 1 crore demanded for farmer's humiliation

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces defamation claim; Rs 1 crore demanded for farmer's humiliation

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon