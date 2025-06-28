Union Minister V Somanna announced a new weekly train from Chikkamagaluru to Tirupati for devotees from Malnad, Tumkur, Bengaluru, and Kolar. The train will run weekly with stops at key stations to ease travel to Tirupati.

Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Railways and Tumkur MP V Somanna has announced a new weekly train service for devotees of Tirupati’s Lord Venkateswara. The train will serve passengers from the Malnad (Chikkamagaluru), Tumkur, Bengaluru, and Kolar regions.

In a tweet, Somanna said, “A new weekly train service has been facilitated from Chikkamagaluru to Tirupati to provide convenience to devotees traveling from Malnad, Tumkur, Bengaluru, and Kolar regions to visit Tirupati's Sri Venkateswara. This train will depart from Tirupati every Thursday and from Chikkamagaluru every Friday. I request the people of this region to utilize this train service.”

Weekly train schedule and timings

Train number 17423 will depart from Tirupati every Thursday at 9:00 pm and arrive at Chikkamagaluru at 10:30 am on Friday. Train number 17424 will leave Chikkamagaluru every Friday at 5:30 PM and reach Tirupati by 7:40 am on Saturday.

Major halts along the route

The weekly express train will halt at the following stations: Chittoor, Katpadi, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Whitefield, KR Puram, SMVB Bengaluru, Chikka Banavara, Tumkur, Tiptur, Arsikere, Devanur, Birur, Kadur, Bisalehalli, and Sakarayapatna.

Passengers from the regions of Malnad, Tumkur, Bengaluru, and Kolar are encouraged to make use of this convenient travel option to Tirupati.

Aurangabad–Tirupati Express to stop at Bhalki

In another development, the Aurangabad–Tirupati Express (Train No. 17621/17622) will now halt at Bhalki station in Bidar district. The new stoppage has been arranged in response to public demand and local representation.

Somanna shared this update via social media and encouraged people from Bhalki and nearby areas to make use of the improved connectivity.