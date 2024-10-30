Karnataka chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh presses for faster completion of Bengaluru sub-urban rail project

Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh urged officials to accelerate the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project’s ‘Mallige’ route, citing delays from utility obstructions and land encroachments. K-Ride’s MD, Dr Manjula, assured land issues would be resolved by March 2025, with grants requested for rolling stock.

Karnataka Chief Secretary to the Government, Shalini Rajneesh, has directed officials to expedite the ongoing work on the ‘Mallige’ route, part of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project’s (BSRP) second corridor between Byappanahalli and Chikkabanavara. During an inspection visit, she reviewed the progress at the Kanakanagar level crossing and the Banasawadi work site, where various infrastructure delays were identified.

Rajneesh expressed disappointment over the lack of substantial updates from L&T’s supervising engineers on the causes of the construction delays, urging that actionable responses and solutions were needed to resolve any issues halting the project. She stated, “We are here to understand the problems and identify solutions. If clear answers aren’t provided, finding a resolution becomes challenging.”



Is Bengaluru's sub-urban railway project being sidelined? Here’s what we know

To speed up the work, Rajneesh instructed K-Ride officials to collaborate closely with the BBMP and the Public Works Department. She also called for the relocation of transformer poles managed by KPTCL and Jal Board pipelines, which were identified as obstructing the ongoing construction work.

Encroachment issues hinder progress

K-Ride Managing Director Dr N. Manjula, who accompanied Rajneesh on the inspection, highlighted encroachment on railway land as a significant issue slowing down the work on the ‘Mallige’ line. Manjula explained to the media that a survey revealed 62 encroachments along the 25-kilometer stretch from Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara. She emphasized that although the encroachment issues were not present when the land was initially handed over, K-Ride does not have the authority to remove them and has requested action from South Western Railway.



Bengaluru sub-urban railway project gains momentum with Rs 1442 crore tender invitation

Efforts are underway to relocate utility structures in the area. Pipelines from the Water Board and electric poles and transformers from KPTCL are to be moved from multiple locations along the project site. Dr Manjula mentioned that the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) is actively working on the land acquisition required for the BSRP. Solutions are being addressed for relocating existing structures, such as temples, houses, private buildings, and plots impacted by the construction. She assured me that the entire process of providing land for the ‘Mallige’ route would be completed by March 2025.

Dr Manjula further informed that a proposal has been submitted to the state government seeking grants for the purchase of rolling stock essential for the suburban railway project. A meeting with state officials is expected soon to discuss the proposal, which will then be forwarded to the Railway Board for final approval.

Latest Videos