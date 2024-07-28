Bengaluru sub-urban railway project gains momentum with Rs 1442 crore tender invitation

K-Ride has invited tenders worth ₹1442 crore for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project's first phase, targeting completion by 2027. The 18 km stretch from KSR to Yelahanka includes elevated and ground-level tracks. Despite a budget reduction, the project is progressing, aiming to ease Bengaluru's traffic with a 148 km suburban rail network.

K-Ride has announced a significant step forward for Bengaluru's Suburban Railway Project, inviting tenders worth ₹1442 crore for the construction of the route from KSR Railway Station to Yelahanka as part of the first phase of the 'Sampige' Corridor, which will eventually connect to Kempegowda International Airport.

In this initial phase, tenders are invited for an 18 km stretch (Corridor-1A), which includes 14.5 km of elevated tracks and 3.5 km of ground-level tracks. The project will also involve the construction of seven station buildings and a railway overbridge.



Sampige railway corridor project delay leaves Bengaluru commuters frustrated

K-Ride has set an ambitious target to complete this phase by 2027. The deadline for submitting tender applications is the 9th of next month. Following this phase, the project will extend from Yelahanka to Devanahalli, covering an additional 23 km. The European Investment Bank is providing a loan with a 30-month tenure for this phase. K-Ride officials have indicated that construction will commence as soon as the tender process is complete.

This line is critical for the Suburban Railway Project, aiming to alleviate Bengaluru's notorious traffic issues. Once completed, the entire KSR-Yelahanka-Devanahalli route will span 41.40 km.

Meanwhile, work on the 'Mallige Marg' corridor, connecting Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara, is ongoing for Rs 960 crore, with 35% of the project already completed. Additionally, the Heilalige-Rajanukunte 'Kanaka Marg' corridor has commenced, costing Rs 1040 crore and being managed by Larsen and Toubro.

In this year's railway budget, the central government allocated Rs 350 crore for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, Rs 100 crore less than last year's allocation. Despite this reduction, the project, which has been stalled for 40 years, is progressing. The 148 km railway line under this project is estimated to cost Rs 15,767 crore, with the central and state governments each contributing 40% of the funding and the remainder being sourced from alternative means.



Karnataka govt signs agreement with KFW bank for Bengaluru sub-urban railway project

Currently, the Railway Infrastructure Development Company of Karnataka is working on the Chikkabanavara-Baiyappanahalli Corridor, with the Modi government aiming to complete the project within the next 40 months. MP PC Mohan has welcomed the Rs 350 crore grant announced by Finance Secretary Nirmala Sitharaman in the latest budget.

With strong support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the dream of a suburban train system in Bengaluru is closer to reality. The central government's current budget includes a Rs 350 crore grant for the project, marking significant progress towards completing the long-awaited rail network within 40 months. -MP PC Mohan

Latest Videos