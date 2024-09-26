Is Bengaluru's sub-urban railway project being sidelined? Here’s what we know

The Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) has faced setbacks, reducing its second-phase extension from 452 km to 142 km due to South Western Railway objections. K-RIDE plans to submit a new proposal to the Railway Board, aiming to integrate with the proposed Outer Ring Railway Project.

In the backdrop of the proposed Outer Ring Railway Project, the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) has encountered significant setbacks. The extension for the second phase of the BSRP has now been scaled back to 142 km, a stark contrast to the initial plan of 452 km. This limitation comes as a result of objections raised by the South Western Railway.

A recent meeting involving high-ranking officials from South Western Railway and the Karnataka Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation (K-RIDE) shed light on this development. According to K-RIDE sources, the corporation is poised to submit a proposal to the Railway Board regarding this matter shortly.



Last year, K-RIDE submitted a feasibility study proposal for extending the second phase of the BSRP to 452 km. However, the South Western Railway’s Bangalore Division responded by asserting that the BSRP Phase-II project was unnecessary, leading to the proposal's rejection. Despite a renewed submission, the Railway Board has yet to provide any feedback.



Initially, the plan encompassed the expansion of four key corridors from the first phase. These included routes from Devanahalli to Chikkaballapur, Chikkaballapur to Kolar, Chikkabanavara to Tumkur, and several others connecting major locations like Kengeri to Mysore and Whitefield to Bangarapet. The ongoing survey and preparations for a double line on the Bangalore Ring Rail Line further complicated matters, as South Western Railway did not approve the extensive suburban train extension.

Now, with the BSRP limited to 142 km, discussions about potential expansions are underway. Earlier proposals included extending routes from Devanahalli to Chikkaballapur and Heilalige to Anekal Road. These routes are intended to integrate with the Outer Ring Railway Project. K-RIDE is making necessary preparations to submit a new proposal to the Railway Board, seeking its approval to move forward.

