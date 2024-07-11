Karnataka: Cauvery water supply to reach Ramanagara next week through Netkal drinking water project

MLA Iqbal Hussain announced that Cauvery water will begin flowing into Ramanagara via the Netkal Drinking Water Project next week. Addressing citizens, he assured that this project would resolve long-term water issues. Hussain also discussed land plots for the poor, corruption concerns, and waiving the town’s Rs 16 crore water bill.

Cauvery water will soon flow into Ramanagara through the Netkal Drinking Water Project. MLA Iqbal Hussain announced that the water supply would begin gradually from next week.

Addressing the town's citizens in the municipal hall before hearing their grievances, MLA Hussain assured that the Netkal project would resolve the drinking water issues of Ramanagara for many years to come.



During the meeting, officials informed the MLA that the current water bill stands at Rs 11 crore, with an additional Rs 5 crore in interest, totalling Rs 16 crore. The town council members and the public urged the legislators to negotiate with the government to waive the outstanding water dues.

MLA Hussain also discussed the identification of land to provide plots for the poor. "I will work with the ward committee to select deserving individuals and support the poor. We will not tolerate any irregularities or pressure. There have been complaints of public money being solicited for the shelter scheme, and e-account issues within the city council," he stated, criticizing the council officials.



Hussain announced plans to distribute rights to 430 beneficiaries of the Beedi Workers Colony. He acknowledged the public's concerns about corruption in the city council and emphasized that only strict action by the authorities could eliminate this stigma.

The meeting was attended by City Development Authority Chairman AB Chetan Kumar, Chief Officer L. Nagesh, and other municipal council members.

