Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka cabinet seeks Rs 5,326 crore for drought relief from Centre

    In response to the severe drought conditions affecting 195 taluks during the first phase and an additional 21 taluks due to a lack of monsoon rains, the Karnataka Cabinet has made a collective decision to seek financial assistance of Rs 5,326 crores from the central government to address the resulting losses and for remedial measures.
     

    Karnataka cabinet seeks Rs 5,326 crore for drought relief from Centre
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    The cabinet meeting, presided over by chief minister Siddaramaiah, expressed significant concern over the union agriculture minister's reluctance to meet revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda since early October to discuss drought relief matters in person.

    Earlier, on September 22, a cabinet meeting had approved a request for Rs 4,860 crore to address losses and provide relief in the 195 affected taluks. This request was based on a joint survey conducted by officials from the agriculture and horticulture departments. Subsequently, the government declared drought in 21 additional taluks. The total financial requirement includes Rs 355 crore for animal care, fodder, and medicines, as well as Rs 554 crore for the supply of drinking water, totaling Rs 5,326 crore. The chief minister has urged revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda to personally negotiate with the union minister to secure the necessary assistance.
    Series of accidents at Bengaluru prompts fire department to ramp up safety

    Additionally, the cabinet meeting established that out of the 21 newly declared drought-affected taluks, 10 were severely affected, while the remaining 11 faced moderate drought conditions.

    Furthermore, the cabinet meeting highlighted that the cumulative loss incurred in agriculture and horticulture crops across 216 taluks is estimated at Rs 33,770 crore. According to National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) regulations, the Cabinet resolved to submit a request to the Center for Rs 4,414 crore as compensation for agricultural losses.

    The 21 drought-affected taluks include Chamarajanagar, Yalandur, Krishnarajanagar, Belgaum, Khanapur, Mundaragi, Badagi, Hanagal, Shigaon, Kalaghatagi, Alnavara, Annigeri, Aluru, Araseikere, Hassan, Mudigere, Tarikere, Ponnampet, Hebri, Siddapur, and Dandeli

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Power woes force Karnataka farmers to drop live crocodile at HESCOM office in Vijayapura vkp

    Power woes force Karnataka farmers to drop live crocodile at HESCOM office in Vijayapura

    Series of accidents at Bengaluru prompts fire department to ramp up safety vkp

    Series of accidents at Bengaluru prompts fire department to ramp up safety

    Good news for Bengaluru cricket fans: BMTC to run additional bus service during World Cup match in city vkp

    Good news for Bengaluru cricket fans: BMTC to run additional bus service during World Cup match in city

    Namma Metro offers special ticketing prices ahead of World Cup matches in Bengaluru vkp

    Namma Metro offers special ticketing prices ahead of World Cup matches in Bengaluru

    Rs 15,000 crore investment fuels electric vehicle production in Karnataka: Minister MB Patil

    Rs 15,000 crore investment fuels electric vehicle production in Karnataka: Minister MB Patil

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Karipur airport to resume full-time operations from October 28 anr

    Kerala: Karipur airport to resume full-time operations from October 28

    Final day of Kerala Sports Meet to be held today; Palakkad leads in top position rkn

    Final day of Kerala Sports Meet to be held today; Palakkad leads in top position

    Bigg Boss 17: Has the show added another contestant? Details here

    Bigg Boss 17: Has the show added another contestant? Details here

    Oppo Find N3 with 7 82 inch inner display triple rear camera launched Check out specs price other details gcw

    Oppo Find N3 with 7.82-inch inner display, triple rear camera launched; Check out specs, price & other details

    India vs Bangladesh Give Bharat Ratna to umpire Memes after Richard Kettleborough denies wide to help Kohli hi 48th ODI ton snt

    'Give Bharat Ratna to umpire': Memes after Richard Kettleborough denies wide to help Kohli hi 48th ODI ton

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon