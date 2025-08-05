During the ongoing Karnataka bus strike, KSRTC buses were attacked in Kolar and Gadag by unidentified individuals. Staff refused to operate services, citing safety concerns. Authorities have filed cases and launched investigations.

Kolar/Gadag: Transport workers across Karnataka have launched an indefinite strike demanding fulfillment of their long-pending demands. While most employees stayed away from duty, a few who reported for work faced serious threats, including stone-pelting incidents in Kolar and Gadag districts, raising concerns over the safety of public transport.

Stone-Pelting at Kolar Depot

Tension gripped Kolar after miscreants pelted stones at a KSRTC bus travelling from the Kolar depot to the bus stand. The glass near the conductor’s seat was completely shattered.

Following the attack, high drama unfolded at the Kolar KSRTC station. Despite orders from officials to operate the bus to the Narasapura industrial area, the driver Narayanaswamy and conductor Murthy refused to proceed, citing a threat to their lives.

Even after repeated persuasion and offers of police protection, the staff remained firm in their decision. Eventually, the damaged bus was moved to the Kolar City Police Station, and KSRTC officials registered a case.

Another KSRTC Bus Attacked in Gadag District

In a similar incident, a KSRTC bus (KA33 F0516) travelling from Hubballi to Hospet was attacked near the Hubballi bypass in Gadag district. Masked individuals hurled stones at the vehicle, shattering the front windshield. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Driver Ravi, speaking to Asianet Suvarna News, said, “If it had been a glass piece, we would have been in danger.”

He immediately halted the bus at the Gadag bus stand, informed authorities, and safely disembarked all passengers. The journey was suspended.

Public Safety Concerns Intensify

These two back-to-back incidents have shaken public confidence in the safety of state-run transport services. While police cases have been registered and investigations are ongoing, bus crew, passengers, and citizens alike have voiced serious concerns.

There are growing demands for swift action from both the state government and the transport department to ensure the safety of transport personnel and commuters.