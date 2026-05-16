A tragic road accident claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy in Karnataka’s Udupi district after he was allegedly hit by a speeding car while crossing a road near Jyothinagar in Nejar village on Friday.

A 12-year-old boy was killed in Karnataka’s Udupi district after he was allegedly hit by a speeding car while crossing a road near Jyothinagar in Nejar village on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rehman.

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According to a complaint filed by Musarrath, 45, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Nejar, she was returning home on a scooter along with her daughter Sara and younger son Rehman after visiting a school to collect books.

The accident reportedly took place around 12.45 pm near a mosque at Jyothinagar in Mooduthonse village. Rehman had gotten down from the scooter and was crossing the road when a car travelling from the Santhekatte side towards Kemmannu allegedly struck him.

The complaint alleged that the car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner.

The impact of the collision threw the boy onto the road, leaving him with severe bleeding injuries on the back of his head and right leg. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, but doctors declared him “dead on arrival”.

A case has been registered at the Malpe Police Station, and further investigation is underway.