    Karnataka: BMTC offers discounted Vajra bus monthly passes to students in Bengaluru

    BMTC offers discounted Vajra Monthly Bus Passes for students, now at ₹1,200 instead of ₹1,800. These passes allow unlimited travel, including Vajra services. Applicants can apply via the BMTC website, get school verification, and obtain passes at specified bus stations, promoting affordable commuting for students to educational institutions.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced a special initiative to provide students with discounted Vajra Monthly Bus Passes, facilitating convenient travel on Vajra Buses to their educational institutions.

    Previously priced at Rs 1,800 per month, these Vajra Bus Passes will now be available to students at a reduced rate of ₹1,200 per pass. This pass allows unlimited travel on regular buses, including Vajra services, enabling hassle-free commuting for students.

    BMTC boosts metro feeder services in Bengaluru for enhanced connectivity

    To acquire this pass, interested students need to apply through the BMTC website www.mybmtc.karnataka.gov.in. Upon application, they must seek verification from their respective school or college principals. Once the application is confirmed, students can obtain the pass by submitting the verified application form at select BMTC bus stations and paying the stipulated amount.

    Bengaluru: Two killed in seperate BMTC bus accidents; check details

    Where to Obtain the Pass:

    According to a recent BMTC release, the discounted Vajra Monthly Bus Passes can be obtained at various designated locations, including Kempegowda Bus Stand, Banashankari TTMC, Whitefield TTMC, Dommalur TTMC, Hebbala, Kengeri TTMC, Shivajinagar Bus Stand, Kadugodi Bus Stand, Unit-19 Electronic City, Yelahanka Hale Bus Stand, Shantinagar TTMC, and Sarjapur Bus Stands.

    This initiative by BMTC aims to provide cost-effective and efficient commuting options for students, easing their travel to educational institutions. The discounted Vajra Monthly Bus

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
