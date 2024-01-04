Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: BJP protests escalate, party's Karasevak Campaign gains momentum against alleged govt suppression

    Karkala BJP MLA , V. Sunil Kumar, has taken to the streets, staging a protest in front of the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru. The recent arrests of 'Karasevaks' and the perceived intimidation of Hindu activists fuel his protest, as he accuses the Siddaramaiah government of being anti-Rama and against Hindu interests.

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    Brandishing a placard and raising his voice against what he perceives as an attack on Hindu activists, Sunil Kumar, a former Ram Mandir Karasevak, staged a protest in front of the Sadashivanagar Police station in Benglauru on Thursday. He accuses the Siddaramaiah government of attempting to criminalise individuals who were part of the Rama Janma Bhoomi movement, labelling the government's actions as anti-Hindu. 
    Also Read: K'taka BJP President B.Y Vijayendra leads statewide protest against Congress govt's alleged anti-Hindu actions

    Sunil Kumar alleges that the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka is deliberately targeting Hindu activists and attempting to instill fear among them. He contends that the arrests are a means of suppressing the voices of those who actively participated in the Ram Mandir movement. Drawing on his own experiences, Sunil Kumar challenges the government's stance, stating that the current government is not working in the best interests of Hindus. 

    In a bold move, Sunil Kumar issues an open invitation to the police and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, challenging them to arrest him for his past involvement in the Bajrang Dal and his role as a Karasevak during the Ram Mandir struggle. Sunil Kumar makes it clear that his protest is not a one-time event but part of an ongoing campaign.

    He emphasises that the protests will persist until those he refers to as 'Karasevaks' are released. The BJP's strategy unfolds further as the campaign plans to continue with a leader protesting every day. Today in Chikkamagaluru, the former National General Secretary of the BJP is staged a protest, as sources reveal. Suresh Kumar, a prominent BJP leader, is expected to join the protests on Friday. There are also indications that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa may join the fray.
     

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 1:17 PM IST
