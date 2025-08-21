BJP leader and Karnataka LoP Chalavadi Narayanaswamy rejected the state cabinet's internal reservation move, calling it politically motivated. He accused CM Siddaramaiah of lying for vote bank politics, while Congress termed it a historic decision.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Wednesday rejected the state cabinet's recent approval of internal reservation, calling the move "unacceptable" and politically motivated. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the BJP leader alleged the Siddaramaiah-led government had promised action based on the Sadashiva Aayog's recommendations before coming to power, but "they weren't taken into consideration.

"Before coming to power, they had committed to bringing the Sadashiva Aayog into force. But they weren't taken into consideration. The people of Karnataka are confused which committee report they (Karnataka government) accepted for creating three groups," Narayanaswamy said.

Siddaramaiah Accused of Making False Promises Before Elections

He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of making false promises ahead of elections, claiming, "Before the elections, Siddaramaiah lied to the people of Karnataka for vote bank politics... This was totally a political decision."

BJP leader CT Ravi also criticised the Karnataka government's recent internal reservation move, accusing it of doing "social injustice, not social justice."

Ravi said, “They have done social injustice, not social justice. You have only given marginal newness. This has been done to satisfy someone by removing someone else... You have only taken a political decision.”

Karnataka Cabinet Approves Internal Reservation for 101 Castes

The reactions come after the Karnataka Cabinet's move to provide an internal reservation to 101 castes in the state.

Karnataka ministers on Tuesday welcomed the Cabinet's move, saying that people who fought for about 35 years have got justice.

Karnataka Minister KH Muniyappa called it a "historical decision" and said that the official announcement will be made in the Assembly by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He told reporters, “The Congress government has taken a historical decision... The announcement will be made in the Assembly by the Chief Minister. People who fought for this for the last 35-40 years have got justice. There are 101 castes, and all will get equal benefits according to their population. We are looking into giving justice to the most backwards classes, as included in Justice Nagamohan Das' report.”

Karnataka Minister HC Mahadevappa said, “The cabinet has reviewed the Justice Committee report concerning the central caste list and its modifications, and all interests will be considered. A statement will be made in the Assembly regarding the inclusion of 101 commnities in the new grouping.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Bharath Shetty Y claimed that some Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes have been neglected.

"Some parts of the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes have been neglected, so they should be given justice and clear announcements from the government," Bharath Shetty told ANI.

Justice Das Commission’s 1,766-Page Report Submitted to Government

Karnataka Cabinet's decision followed the 1,766-page survey report on internal reservation submitted to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah by the Justice Das Commission on August 4.

Addressing reporters, Justice Das said the commission's report recommends that internal reservation be provided to the Scheduled Caste (SC).

"After analysing the entire data, the commission has submitted its report to the Karnataka government. It is about a 1,766-page survey report. The survey was done through a mobile application. For a long time, it was my desire that the Scheduled Caste deserve internal reservation. I also recommended to the government that internal reservation must be provided," Justice Das told the media.