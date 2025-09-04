Karnataka BJP MLA BP Harish faces outrage and an FIR after making disparaging remarks about woman SP Uma Prashant, accusing her of favoring Congress leaders. The incident highlights repeated attacks on women bureaucrats in the state.

Bengaluru: A BJP MLA in Karnataka, BP Harish, is facing intense criticism after making disparaging remarks about a woman Superintendent of Police (SP), Uma Prashant, accusing her of favouring Congress leaders over elected representatives like himself. The incident has sparked outrage across political circles, with a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him. The comments come amid growing concern over repeated instances of derogatory remarks against women bureaucrats in the state.

MLA Accuses SP Of Favouring Powerful Leaders

Speaking at an event organised by the Reporters’ Guild in Davanagere on Tuesday, BP Harish said, "I am an MLA, but when the SP sees me at functions, she turns her face. At the same time, she waits at the gates for members of the Shamanur family and behaves like a Pomeranian dog of their household."

Harish was referring to IPS officer Uma Prashant and the politically influential Shamanur family of Davanagere.

Details Of The Incidents Cited By MLA

Harish further elaborated on his complaints, claiming that at an event in Harihara town, the SP ignored him, looked away, and sat on the platform without showing any respect. At Gandhi Bhavan grounds, in scorching sunlight, he alleged that the SP waited throughout the event for MP Prabha Mallikarjun.

He also claimed that at a convent school in Harihara, children were made to sit for one-and-a-half hours waiting for the MP, while the SP allegedly did not attend the function properly.

Harish added, "The SP might think being under the protection of the rich and powerful is good for her. But this will not last long. It is only a temporary phenomenon."

Political Context: The Shamanur Family

The Shamanur family holds significant influence in Davanagere. Shamanur Shivashankarappa, a veteran Congress leader, is an MLA, while his son, SS Mallikarjun, serves as Minister for Mines, Geology, and Horticulture. His daughter-in-law, Prabha Mallikarjun, is a Member of Parliament.

Harish’s remarks have drawn strong reactions due to the prominence of the family and the nature of his comments, highlighting the politically sensitive environment in the district.

Previous Incidents Against Women Bureaucrats

In July, BJP MLC N Ravikumar allegedly made derogatory remarks about Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, criticizing her absence during a BJP delegation’s submission. An FIR was filed, though he defended his comments.

Earlier, the same MLC suggested that Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum might have come from Pakistan, causing public outrage.

These repeated incidents have raised concerns about the treatment of women officers by political leaders in Karnataka.