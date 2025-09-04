Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna has received a clean chit from the SIT in a high-profile gang rape case involving a BJP worker. The SIT cited lack of evidence against him and his supporters, while he continues to face other legal cases.

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MLA and former minister Munirathna, representing Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, has received major relief after being cleared by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in a high-profile case of alleged gang rape involving a BJP worker. The SIT submitted a B report to the court citing a lack of evidence against the MLA and his supporters, Vasanth, Channakeshava, and Kamal from Ashrayanagar. The decision comes after months of scrutiny and intense media attention, providing much-needed respite to Munirathna, who had been embroiled in multiple legal controversies.

Details Of The Case

The case was registered against Munirathna at the RMC Yard police station in May, following allegations made by a BJP worker in his constituency. The victim, who lived separately from her husband due to family disputes, claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Munirathna and his supporters after visiting his office near JP Nagar Park to discuss withdrawing previous cases. She alleged that Munirathna had earlier filed false cases against her in 2013 at the Peenya police station, accusing her of prostitution and later linking her to a murder case.

SIT Probe And Findings

The state government had ordered a SIT investigation into the matter. After a thorough inquiry, the SIT submitted a B report to the court, stating there was insufficient evidence to proceed against Munirathna and his supporters in the alleged gang rape case. This effectively provides Munirathna a clean chit in this particular allegation, though other legal battles continue.

Munirathna Faces Multiple Cases

Munirathna is currently facing six different cases, including two rape allegations, threatening a BBMP contractor, caste abuse against former BBMP member Velu Nayakar, and an attempted honeytrap case involving the husband of another former BBMP member. The SIT has already filed chargesheets in three cases: one rape case, the BBMP contractor threat case, and the caste abuse case. In the remaining three cases, including the recent gang rape allegation, he has been given relief due to lack of evidence.