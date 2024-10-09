Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Karnataka MLA Munirathna honey trapped 2 ex-Chief Ministers': Sexual assault victim speaks out

    Karnataka MLA Munirathna is accused of honey-trapping two former Chief Ministers, according to the sexual assault victim, who claims she was raped. She alleges that other women were used in these schemes and is willing to reveal more if provided protection from the government.

    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 12:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    Karnataka MLA Munirathna is accused of honey-trapping two former Chief Ministers, according to a victim who alleges she was raped by him. She stated that if the government provides her with protection, she will reveal the names of the former Chief Ministers involved and provide related video evidence.

    At a press conference in Bengaluru, the victim, made serious allegations against Munirathna, claiming he possesses advanced camera equipment that no other media has access to. She stated that he used this technology to entrap the former Chief Ministers with the help of other women. She clarified that she was not involved in the honey-trapping but mentioned that several other women had been exploited in these schemes.

    SIT raids BJP MLA Munirathna's Bengaluru house over allegations of rape, atrocity and fraud

    She emphasized that none of the women involved were movie actresses, countering any assumptions about their backgrounds. The victim revealed that about five or six women who were used for honey-trapping are currently scared and silent. She urged other victims to come forward, suggesting that if they do, the truth about Munirathna's actions will be exposed.

    In a shocking turn, the victim claimed that Munirathna has honey-trapped many women in the state. She stated, “If the government gives me security, the rest of the women will also come out and tell about the violence done to them.” She alleged that around six people in the state have been honey-trapped using women with AIDS, including MLAs, police officers, and high-ranking government officials. Additionally, she claimed that around 20 to 30 political leaders have been implicated and that the evidence is stored on pen drives.

    'BJP MLA Munirathna raped me in Vikasa Soudha, godown': BJP supporter victim says in court

    The victim has submitted her complaint to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the government to look into the case. However, she noted that the SIT has not yet requested information about the honey-trapping incidents. She asserted that if the government provides her with protection, she will present the evidence to the SIT, which includes the honey-trap video involving former Chief Ministers. Furthermore, she revealed that her cousin handled the mobile phones and cameras used for the honey-trapping.

    Munirathna's bail hearing

    The decision regarding MLA Munirathna’s bail application in the rape case has been postponed until the 15th of this month by the Special Court of People's Representatives. The court heard arguments regarding the bail application on Tuesday before reserving its decision. Government prosecutors argued against granting bail, stating that the accused is influential and likely to destroy evidence, given the serious nature of the allegations. Additionally, Munirathna's request for a blood sample test has been delayed until Thursday. 

