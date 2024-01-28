Karnataka: BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal's sugar factory to shut down over environmental violations

After discovering that the factory had been flouting environmental norms for a period of one year, the KSPCB issued a notice to shut it down. Among the violations cited was the discharge of sewage directly into the Mullamari reservoir, highlighting the grave environmental impact of the factory's operations. Board officials uncovered numerous lapses and unscientific management practices during inspections, prompting them to order the immediate closure of the factory.

The directive also includes instructions to disconnect electricity and water supply to the factory premises to ensure compliance with the closure order. The closure order comes in the wake of heightened scrutiny of industries and factories across the state following recent incidents, including a tragic gas leak that resulted in the deaths of two workers at the Prasanna Pre-Processing Private Limited factory in Humnabad.

Environment Minister Eshwara Khandre chaired a KSPCB meeting where the government agreed to take decisive action against factories and officials found to be in violation of environmental rules, leading to the decision to shut down the sugar factory. Eshwara Khandre emphasised that enforcement is apolitical and stated that both the factory owner and any authorities failing to act will face action.

Members recommended closing the factory during a meeting held on Saturday. Pujari raised questions regarding various aspects of the factory's operations, including village allocations, sugarcane sourcing, water usage permissions, construction approvals, tax payments to local bodies, and pollution control board clearances.



Officials conducted inspections at the sugar factory in Chincholi town, uncovering discrepancies in sugarcane processing and storage. A senior company officer, Shivkumar Hosani, reported the threshing of 2,46,477 metric tonnes of sugarcane since November, with 1600 metric tonnes stored in the company's yard.

He urged arrangements to transport harvested sugarcane from farmers' fields to other factories, emphasising compliance with government directives. Present at the meeting were Tehsildar Subbanna Jamkhandi, Deputy Director of the Food and Civil Supplies Department Shantagowda Gunaki, and Assistant Pollution Control Officer Sharada, signifying the multi-agency approach to addressing regulatory violations.