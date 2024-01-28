Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Section 144 imposed as tension peaks in Mandya over Hanuman flag issue

    A controversy has ignited outrage among local residents in Keragodu village, Mandya district, as on Sunday early morning, on orders from the district administration, a few unfurled a Hanuman flagpole. The decision by the authorities to clear the flagpole site has met with fierce opposition from villagers, leading to a stand-off with the district administration and police. The Hanuman flag, significant for its tie to Ram Lalla Pratishtapan Day, has sparked fervent displays of devotion and resistance among villagers.

     

    Karnataka: Section 144 imposed as tension peaks in Mandya over Hanuman flag issue
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

    In an early morning operation around 3 a.m. on Sunday, on the orders of Mandya AC Shivamurthy and Tehsildar Shivakumar Biradar, a few attempted to remove the Hanuman flag in Keragodu village, sparking a tense situation.
    Also Read800 dialysis machines dedicated to underprivileged patients in Karnataka

    As police arrived at the scene, villagers gathered anxiously, protesting by chanting slogans of "Jai Sriram" and "Jai Hanuma."

    In a display of solidarity, villagers voluntarily shut down shops and businesses, effectively bringing activity in Keragodu village to a standstill. The atmosphere in Keragodu village is palpably tense, with emotions running high among residents who feel aggrieved by what they perceive as an affront to their religious beliefs.

    The police have implemented Section 144 to maintain law and order amidst the escalating tensions in the village. The Hanuman flag controversy has also drawn the ire of Hindu activists, who have rallied alongside the villagers in condemning the actions of the local administration.

    Leader of Opposition R. Ashok resolutely stated that the authorities' decision to lower the Hanuman flag would result in its prompt raising once more. Expressing his scepticism, Ashok insinuated that the Congress party might be behind this incident, implying political motives at play, and claimed such activities were anti-Hindu.

    Women in Keragodu village tied Lord Ram flex banners in the afternoon, declaring their intent to continue if the Hanuman flag is removed. 

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 3:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalaburagi shocker: Minor boy stripped, paraded semi-naked for skipping hostel 'Ambedkar puja' (WATCH) snt

    Kalaburagi shocker: Minor boy stripped, paraded semi-naked for skipping hostel 'Ambedkar puja' (WATCH)

    800 dialysis machines dedicated to underprivileged patients in Karnataka

    800 dialysis machines dedicated to underprivileged patients in Karnataka

    Intercaste love turns violent: Youth assaulted by Uppara community in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Intercaste love turns violent: Youth assaulted by Uppara community in Chikkamagaluru

    Cold wind from North Karnataka moves to Chamarajanagar vkp

    Weather update: Cold wind from North Karnataka moves to Chamarajanagar

    Karnataka govt delays payment of Rs 12 lakh arrears to Ayodhya Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj vkp

    Karnataka govt delays payment of Rs 12 lakh arrears to Ayodhya Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj

    Recent Stories

    Apple update 5 big changes coming to iPhone for European users gcw

    Apple update: 5 big changes coming for European users

    UK museum granted nearly 200,000 pounds to commemorate legacy of last Sikh empire ruler snt

    UK museum granted nearly 200,000 pounds to commemorate legacy of last Sikh empire ruler

    Garbage has gone to the dustbin Lalu Prasad daughter takes a jibe at Nitish Kumar gcw

    'Garbage has gone to the dustbin...': Lalu Prasad's daughter takes a jibe at Nitish Kumar

    From using fruits as balls to pink ball heroics at Gabba - Shamar Joseph's stellar journey as WI new hero snt

    From using fruits as balls to pink ball heroics at Gabba - Shamar Joseph's stellar journey as WI new hero

    Horseshoe to Chinese Cat: 6 things to keep in-house to bring wealth RKK EAI

    Horseshoe to Chinese Cat: 6 things to keep in-house to bring wealth

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon