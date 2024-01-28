Karnataka: Section 144 imposed as tension peaks in Mandya over Hanuman flag issue

A controversy has ignited outrage among local residents in Keragodu village, Mandya district, as on Sunday early morning, on orders from the district administration, a few unfurled a Hanuman flagpole. The decision by the authorities to clear the flagpole site has met with fierce opposition from villagers, leading to a stand-off with the district administration and police. The Hanuman flag, significant for its tie to Ram Lalla Pratishtapan Day, has sparked fervent displays of devotion and resistance among villagers.

In an early morning operation around 3 a.m. on Sunday, on the orders of Mandya AC Shivamurthy and Tehsildar Shivakumar Biradar, a few attempted to remove the Hanuman flag in Keragodu village, sparking a tense situation.

As police arrived at the scene, villagers gathered anxiously, protesting by chanting slogans of "Jai Sriram" and "Jai Hanuma."

In a display of solidarity, villagers voluntarily shut down shops and businesses, effectively bringing activity in Keragodu village to a standstill. The atmosphere in Keragodu village is palpably tense, with emotions running high among residents who feel aggrieved by what they perceive as an affront to their religious beliefs.

The police have implemented Section 144 to maintain law and order amidst the escalating tensions in the village. The Hanuman flag controversy has also drawn the ire of Hindu activists, who have rallied alongside the villagers in condemning the actions of the local administration.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashok resolutely stated that the authorities' decision to lower the Hanuman flag would result in its prompt raising once more. Expressing his scepticism, Ashok insinuated that the Congress party might be behind this incident, implying political motives at play, and claimed such activities were anti-Hindu.

Women in Keragodu village tied Lord Ram flex banners in the afternoon, declaring their intent to continue if the Hanuman flag is removed.