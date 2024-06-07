Karnataka: BJP calls for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over Rs 187 crore scam in Valmiki corporation

The BJP in Karnataka intensifies pressure on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over a Rs 187 crore scam linked to the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation. Allegations point to the involvement of senior ministers, demanding resignations and a CBI probe. The scandal sparks outrage, highlighting calls for accountability and transparency in governance.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has intensified its pressure on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding his resignation in connection with an alleged scam of Rs 187 crores linked to the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation. The BJP, led by State President B.Y. Vijayendra and accompanied by a delegation of MLAs including Leader of Opposition R. Ashok, marched from Vidhana Soudha to Raj Bhavan to lodge a formal complaint with Governor Thawarchand Gehlot.

Addressing reporters after filing the complaint, Vijayendra expressed grave concerns, alleging that more than 18 fake bank accounts were opened in Hyderabad to facilitate the illegal transfer of funds. He pointed fingers at the Finance Department, headed by Siddaramaiah himself, stating that such a significant scandal couldn't have occurred without the department's involvement.



Vijayendra emphasized that the mere resignation of the minister wasn't sufficient, as the magnitude of the scandal warranted deeper investigation. He criticized the Chief Minister's handling of the situation, accusing him of evading responsibility and failing to address the issue satisfactorily. Referring to the demand for a CBI probe, he asserted that the matter wouldn't be brushed aside easily.

Furthermore, Leader of Opposition R. Ashok underscored the gravity of the situation, demanding not only the resignation of Minister Nagendra, a minor accused in the case, but also that of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Ashok urged for the case to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a thorough inquiry to unearth all facts.

Allegations of corruption have cast a shadow over the state's political landscape, with Siddaramaiah facing mounting pressure to come clean on the issue. The involvement of senior ministers and the alleged diversion of funds intended for the welfare of the marginalized sections have sparked outrage among opposition parties and the public alike.



As the controversy deepens, calls for accountability and transparency in governance have grown louder, with demands for swift action against those found guilty of embezzlement. The developments surrounding the Rs 187 crore scam have not only tarnished the reputation of the government but also raised questions about the integrity of state institutions entrusted with public funds.

Amidst escalating tensions, the spotlight remains firmly on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who finds himself embroiled in one of the most significant scandals in the state's recent history

