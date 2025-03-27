Business

Gujarat Pipavav to Sapphire Foods: Top 10 gainers today

1- Gujarat Pipavav Port Stock Price

Increase - 7.01% Current Price - ₹143.90

2- Sapphire Foods Stock Price

Increase - 4.91% Current Price - ₹304.40

3- Welspun Corp Stock Price

Increase - 4.39% Current Price - ₹863.25

4- Adani Transmission Stock Price

Increase - 4.34% Current Price - ₹838.50

5- Aadhar Housing Finance Stock price

Increase - 4.16% Current Price - ₹420.05

6- Narayana Hruday Stock price

Increase - 3.88% Current Price - ₹1691.25

7- Newgen Software Stock price

Increase - 3.52% Current Price - ₹1003.10

8- Ramco Cements Stock price

Increase - 3.27% Current Price - ₹880.05

9- Eris Lifesciences Stock price

Increase - 3.14% Current Price - ₹1355.20

10- Hero Motocorp Stock price

Increase - 3.13% Current Price - ₹3759.10

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to various risks. Consult an expert before investing.

