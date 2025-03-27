Lifestyle

Mens Fashion: Traditional Kurta for Eid & Navratri, look handsome

Chikankari Kurta

Chikankari is a traditional Lucknow embroidery kurta. The new design of this type of kurta is in trend these days. 

Mirror Work Kurta

Mirror work kurta gives a very cool and stylish look to boys. Boys often wear kurtas on special occasions, if you wear a mirror work kurta, people's eyes will be on you.

Printed Kurta

The new design of printed kurta will give a simple and sober look. If you want to show your look model and royal, then style it with this kurta on occasions like wedding.

Lucknowi Kurta

Many types of designs have also come in the market in Lucknowi kurta. You select a kurta with a border design from the front for yourself. It will be perfect for your look.

Denim Kurta

Denim kurta is considered perfect for every season. Whether it is Navratri or Eid, if you wear this kurta with jeans and pajamas, you will look handsome.

Angrakha Style Kurta

Angrakha kurta style is one of the popular designs of Rajasthan. If you want a glamorous look on Eid this year, then you select this kurta for yourself. 

