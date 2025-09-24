Karnataka government has banned all official foreign trips in 2025 after many officials failed to submit mandatory study reports. Travel requests will only be considered if past reports are submitted, with the ban in place until March 2026.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has imposed a strict ban on all official foreign trips for state officials in the current fiscal year, citing widespread non-compliance in submitting mandatory 'study reports' following such tours. The move comes after the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) observed that several officials failed to provide detailed learnings and recommendations from their visits abroad.

As per a recent circular, no official foreign travel will be permitted in 2025 until further orders, signaling the state government’s intent to enforce accountability and ensure productive use of resources allocated for overseas visits.

Non-Submission of Study Reports Triggers Ban

According to the circular issued by the DPAR, which functions under the Chief Minister’s Office, officials who returned from foreign trips between August 2024 and July 2025 were required to submit study reports within a week. These reports were to include insights, lessons learned, and actionable recommendations relevant to their departments. However, many officials failed to comply with this directive, prompting the government to take stringent measures.

Future Foreign Trip Requests To Be Strictly Examined

The circular specifies that any requests for future foreign visits will only be considered if officials have compulsorily submitted reports for their previous tours. This ensures accountability and guarantees that lessons from official trips are documented and utilised effectively.

Travel Ban Extended Until March 2026

In addition to halting all foreign trips in 2025, the government has announced that no official overseas visits will be allowed until March 2026. The directive emphasises the administration’s commitment to enforcing discipline and ensuring that public funds spent on foreign travel translate into tangible benefits for governance and policy improvements.