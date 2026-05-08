Ballari SP’s gunman and his associate were arrested for allegedly extorting ₹3 lakh from an illegal ration rice smuggler in Karnataka. The accused reportedly posed as members of the SP Squad and threatened to seize lorries and file a case.

While the Ballari police have been intensifying their crackdown on the illegal smuggling of ration rice across the district, a shocking case has emerged from within the police department itself. In a major embarrassment to the force, the gunman of Ballari Superintendent of Police (SP) Suman Pennaker has been arrested along with his associate for allegedly extorting money from a ration rice smuggler. The accused policeman, identified as Devaraj, has been booked at the Moka Police Station. Sources said SP Suman Pennaker is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and is closely monitoring the investigation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Lorries Carrying Illegal Ration Rice Intercepted

According to reports, a man identified as Sharabhayya was allegedly transporting ration rice illegally to Andhra Pradesh in two lorries. During the journey, Devaraj and his associates reportedly intercepted the vehicles while posing as members of the “SP Squad”.

The accused allegedly threatened to register a case against Sharabhayya and seize the lorries unless money was paid. Sources said they initially demanded ₹5 lakh to let him off without legal action.

However, after Sharabhayya claimed he could not arrange such a large amount, the accused allegedly negotiated and settled for ₹3 lakh, which they later collected from him.

Smuggler Files Complaint Against Policemen

After allegedly being forced to pay ₹3 lakh, Sharabhayya approached the Moka Police Station and lodged a complaint. In his statement, he reportedly alleged that the accused threatened to confiscate his lorries and send him to jail if he failed to pay the money.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Devaraj along with two other accused individuals. A preliminary investigation reportedly confirmed that the accused were extorting money in the name of the SP Squad.

SP Personally Monitoring Investigation

Sources said SP Suman Pennaker is personally supervising the investigation and questioning the accused at the Moka Police Station.

The incident has caused considerable embarrassment to the department, especially at a time when Ballari police are conducting an extensive campaign against the illegal ration rice trade and have already registered hundreds of related cases.

The case has sparked widespread discussion among the public, with many questioning the integrity of certain police personnel. There is growing demand for a detailed investigation and strict action against all those involved in the alleged extortion racket.