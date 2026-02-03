In Bagalkot, Karnataka, a husband was arrested after forcibly shaving his wife’s head in a drunken rage over baseless suspicions. The victim, Lakshmibai, is traumatised, and the incident has shocked village community. Police have registered a case.

Trust is the cornerstone of any marital relationship, but when suspicion and jealousy take hold, it can lead to unimaginable cruelty. In a shocking incident in Todalabagi village of Jamkhandi taluk, Bagalkot district, a husband, intoxicated and consumed by baseless doubts about his wife’s character, forcibly shaved her head. The inhumane act has left the victim traumatised and the local community outraged.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Incident

The accused, identified as Umesh, allegedly harboured unfounded doubts about the chastity of his wife, Lakshmibai, which had led to frequent quarrels between them. On the night of the incident, Umesh returned home heavily intoxicated and engaged in a heated argument with his wife. During the altercation, he reportedly grabbed a sharp sickle, usually used for cutting sugarcane, threatened her with it, and forcibly dragged Lakshmibai before shaving her head completely, leaving her humiliated and terrified.

Villagers Express Outrage

The incident has shocked Todalabagi village and sparked outrage among residents. Locals have condemned the act as a heinous crime, highlighting the dangers of suspicion, alcohol abuse, and domestic violence. Lakshmibai remains deeply distressed, and the community has demanded strict action against her abusive husband. Women's rights activists have also called for severe punishment for those who perpetrate such acts against women.

Quick Police Action

Upon receiving information about the incident, officers from Savalagi police station immediately rushed to the scene. After recording a complaint from the victim, the police arrested Umesh. A case has been registered under multiple sections, including violence against women, life threats, and assault. The accused is currently being remanded to judicial custody.

Despite stringent laws protecting women, incidents like these reveal how deeply ingrained harmful mindsets still persist in society. Authorities and activists continue to stress the need for awareness, stricter enforcement, and education to prevent such acts of domestic violence.