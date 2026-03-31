LPG shortage in Karnataka has left auto drivers struggling as gas bunks run dry and prices surge. Long queues, supply delays, and rising costs are affecting both transport workers and households.

Bengaluru: The ripple effects of the conflict in the Middle East are now being felt across Karnataka, with LPG supplies getting disrupted and creating an artificial shortage. For the state's auto drivers, this has meant long, frustrating waits at fuel bunks and a serious hit to their daily earnings.

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In cities like Bengaluru, Ballari, Dharwad, and Gadag, the price of auto LPG has shot up from around ₹54 a month ago to nearly ₹100. This has put auto drivers in a tight spot financially. "We are struggling to even pay the EMI for our autos, let alone run our homes. If we ask passengers for even ₹10 extra, they refuse. We are finding it impossible to pay our vehicle instalments," one driver said, explaining their difficult situation.

In Karwar, the auto LPG bunk at Shirwad has been closed for the last four days, leaving rickshaw drivers completely stranded. Some have been forced to switch to petrol as an alternative. Meanwhile, in Kumta's Alvekodi, a two-kilometre-long queue of auto-rickshaws was seen outside the Total Gas agency. With stocks running low, the agency has capped sales at ₹500 worth of gas per person and is only operating between 10 am and 6 pm.

The situation is no different in Koppal. Two auto gas bunks in the city, including the Gas Plus bunk on Hosapete Road, have been shut for three days. Sources at the bunk said that the LPG tanker that was supposed to arrive from Chennai has not reached.

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In the coffee-growing region of Chikkamagaluru, the struggle for auto LPG continues, with two of the city's three bunks closed.

It's not just auto drivers who are affected. In Haveri, the HP Gas agency has put up a 'No Stock' board, causing problems for household customers. "We have a new mother at home, and there's no cylinder to cook food. We are now cooking on a makeshift brick stove in the cattle shed," said an elderly man named Malleshappa, sharing his family's ordeal.

Shell Bunks Hike Prices

At the same time, some private petrol bunks are being accused of using the war situation to quietly increase fuel prices. Customers have alleged that Shell has raised its petrol and diesel rates three times in the last 15 days, with the latest hike happening on Monday.

Despite the central government cutting excise duty, prices have gone up. Petrol is now reportedly being sold at ₹111.98 and ₹121.98, while diesel is priced at ₹98.15 and ₹108.15.

Cylinders for ₹1500; Hotels, Bakeries Lure Customers

In Mandya, the shortage has created a huge demand for domestic cooking gas cylinders. With the supply of commercial cylinders restricted, owners of hotels, bakeries, and tea shops are desperately trying to buy domestic cylinders at a premium. Some households are selling their ₹917 domestic cylinders to these commercial establishments for ₹1200 to ₹1300, making a quick profit. This has led to an illegal diversion of domestic cylinders for commercial use.

"If gas is not supplied to autos in Karwar, we will hold a protest in front of the gas bunk and urge our public representatives to ensure the supply is restored."

- Vishwanath Gowda, President, Uttara Kannada District Auto Drivers and Owners Welfare Association.

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