In Bengaluru, a living man was falsely declared dead by his wife to claim BPL benefits at Kidwai Hospital. The scheme involved misusing his BPL and Aadhaar details, leading to a fake death certificate. Authorities have uncovered the fraud, leaving the city shocked.

In a bizarre and shocking case, a living man in Bengaluru was issued a death certificate, sparking confusion and outrage. What initially appeared to be a major administrative blunder by the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has now been revealed as an extraordinary fraud orchestrated by the man’s own wife. The scheme reportedly involved deceiving not only her husband but also Kidwai Hospital, all to gain benefits from a BPL (Below Poverty Line) card.

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The Case of Mehaboob Basha

The man at the centre of the case, 39-year-old Mehaboob Basha from Bengaluru, discovered that the BBMP had officially declared him dead. According to a death certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths in Chickpet, Basha was recorded as having passed away on 23 April 2025. As a result, his BPL card was cancelled, leaving him shocked and compelled to approach the court to have the certificate revoked.

Investigation Uncovers Wife’s Fraud

Following a court order, BBMP officials launched an investigation that revealed shocking details. The mastermind behind the fraud was identified as Basha’s wife, Shabana. Investigators found that Shabana had used her husband’s BPL card and Aadhaar card to admit another man to Kidwai Hospital for treatment. At every stage of the hospital process, she submitted Mehaboob Basha’s identity documents, making officials believe that the patient was Basha himself. In reality, Basha was alive and well, while a completely different person was undergoing treatment under his identity.

The Fatal Outcome and Fake Death Certificate

Tragically, the man admitted to the hospital passed away on 23 April 2025 after his treatment failed. Since all hospital records listed Mehaboob Basha as the patient, both the hospital and the BBMP mistakenly issued a death certificate in his name. Adding to the deception, Shabana personally signed documents to claim the deceased man’s body, falsely identifying him as her husband.

BBMP Realises the Truth

The BBMP, which had issued the death certificate based on official records, has now uncovered the truth behind the case. The wife’s calculated use of her living husband’s identity to gain access to hospital treatment, culminating in a fake death certificate, has left authorities and the public stunned. The incident highlights the need for tighter verification processes in government and hospital record-keeping systems.