Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delivering Guarantees: Karnataka DyCM hails Telangana's free bus travel for women scheme

    Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar has lauded the fulfillment of the first among the six guarantees pledged to the people before the elections in Telangana -- the provision of free bus travel for women. Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar expressed pride in the Congress Party's commitment to delivering on its electoral assurances. The implementation of the free bus travel initiative for women in Telangana served as a testament to the party's dedication to fulfilling its promises.

    Delivering Guarantees: Karnataka DyCM hails Telangana's free bus travel for women scheme
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 9:54 AM IST

    Reflecting on the parallel between Telangana and Karnataka, Shivakumar emphasized that the Congress Party had presented five guarantee schemes to the people of Karnataka, gaining their trust and securing victory in the elections. State leaders were entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Telangana election charge, and in the course of the campaign, various guarantee schemes were pledged, including free bus travel for women.

    Acknowledging Chief Minister Revant Reddy's efforts in Telangana, Shivakumar expressed gratitude for the comprehensive development initiatives being pursued in the state. He reiterated that the Congress government in Karnataka had successfully implemented all promised guarantee schemes, reaffirming the party's commitment to its electorate.

    The free bus travel initiative in Telangana, introduced under the Mahalakshmi Yojana, extends to all women and transgender individuals. This scheme allows them to travel freely within the state on 'Palle Velugu' (village light) and express buses. Additionally, interstate buses offer free travel until the state border. The government is set to provide separate guidelines specifying the required identity cards for women to avail themselves of this benefit.

    In tandem with the free bus travel initiative, the Arogya Siri scheme was launched, offering health insurance assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh to benefit of the Rajiv Arogyasree program. Officials confirmed the commencement of this health insurance initiative from the same day.

    Furthermore, Shivakumar highlighted the government's commitment to address crop losses incurred during the monsoon season in Telangana. Plans are underway to conduct a thorough study, with appropriate compensation measures anticipated to be implemented to support affected farmers.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 9:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remembering the iconic journey of Leelavathi: A Stalwart in Sandalwood

    Kannada actress Leelavathi passes away: Remembering the iconic journey of a stalwart in Sandalwood

    Viral Video: Man smashes car windshield on road in aggressive outburst in Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Viral Video: Man smashes car windshield on road in aggressive outburst in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Road accident claims four lives as TATA Ace, truck collide in Karnataka's Sindhanur vkp

    Fatal road accident claims four lives as TATA Ace, truck collide in Karnataka's Sindhanur

    Yatnal's goal is to target PM Modi: CM Siddaramaiah on allegations of sharing stage with ISIS supporter vkp

    Yatnal’s goal is to target PM Modi: CM Siddaramaiah on allegations of sharing stage with ISIS supporter

    Karnataka: Rs 56 lakh worth of gold jewellery stolen from SBI locker in Hubli, complaint lodged vkp

    Karnataka: Rs 56 lakh worth of gold jewellery stolen from SBI locker in Hubli, complaint lodged

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Mystery continues in police dog Inspector Kalyani's death; action against 3 cops anr

    Kerala: Mystery continues in police dog Inspector Kalyani's death; action against 3 cops

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan goes gaga over THESE 3 female contestants; gives reality check to others (Watch) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan goes gaga over THESE 3 female contestants; gives reality check to others (Watch)

    Animal Box Office Day 9 Ranbir Kapoor film mints Rs 600 crore read details RBA

    'Animal' Box Office Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints Rs 600 crore; read details

    Shocking revelation in Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case: Woman claims to be third wife

    Shocking revelation in Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case: Woman claims to be third wife

    Kerala: Missing man found dead after tiger attack in Wayanad; postmortem today anr

    Kerala: Missing man found dead after tiger attack in Wayanad; postmortem today

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon