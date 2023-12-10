Delivering Guarantees: Karnataka DyCM hails Telangana's free bus travel for women scheme

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar has lauded the fulfillment of the first among the six guarantees pledged to the people before the elections in Telangana -- the provision of free bus travel for women. Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Shivakumar expressed pride in the Congress Party's commitment to delivering on its electoral assurances. The implementation of the free bus travel initiative for women in Telangana served as a testament to the party's dedication to fulfilling its promises.

Reflecting on the parallel between Telangana and Karnataka, Shivakumar emphasized that the Congress Party had presented five guarantee schemes to the people of Karnataka, gaining their trust and securing victory in the elections. State leaders were entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Telangana election charge, and in the course of the campaign, various guarantee schemes were pledged, including free bus travel for women.

Acknowledging Chief Minister Revant Reddy's efforts in Telangana, Shivakumar expressed gratitude for the comprehensive development initiatives being pursued in the state. He reiterated that the Congress government in Karnataka had successfully implemented all promised guarantee schemes, reaffirming the party's commitment to its electorate.

The free bus travel initiative in Telangana, introduced under the Mahalakshmi Yojana, extends to all women and transgender individuals. This scheme allows them to travel freely within the state on 'Palle Velugu' (village light) and express buses. Additionally, interstate buses offer free travel until the state border. The government is set to provide separate guidelines specifying the required identity cards for women to avail themselves of this benefit.

In tandem with the free bus travel initiative, the Arogya Siri scheme was launched, offering health insurance assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh to benefit of the Rajiv Arogyasree program. Officials confirmed the commencement of this health insurance initiative from the same day.

Furthermore, Shivakumar highlighted the government's commitment to address crop losses incurred during the monsoon season in Telangana. Plans are underway to conduct a thorough study, with appropriate compensation measures anticipated to be implemented to support affected farmers.