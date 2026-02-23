Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched 'The Teachers App 2.0,' a Bharti Airtel-CK-12 initiative. He hailed the app and expressed hope for integrating Indian LLMs like BharatGen and Sarvam, calling AI in education a national priority.

Teachers App 2.0 Launched with Eye on AI Integration

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday hailed the technological advances in the Indian education system, reflecting on the 'The Teachers App 2.0.' The Union Minister earlier today launched the app made by Bharti Airtel, in collaboration with CK-12 Foundation, a global philanthropy group.

Speaking to the media, the Minister highlighted the recent launch of two large language models (LLMs), BharatGen and Sarvam, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AI Impact Summit 2026, expressing hope that similar AI capabilities would soon be incorporated into the app. Praising the achievement, he described the initiative as "a step forward" in improving governance and operational efficiency in schools and colleges. "India's education system is gradually moving towards AI in various dimensions. Today, Bharti Airtel, in collaboration with CK-12 Foundation, a global philanthropy group, has launched a new Teachers App... My expectation, and also my suggestion, is that all this will gradually be implemented in the Indian Large Language Model. This time, at the AI Impact Summit, the Prime Minister launched two major Large Language Models in India: BharatGen and Sarvam...The school and college governance model will also need to be improved. Today, we have taken a step forward in that direction," the Union Minister said.

AI in Education a National Priority

Earlier last week, the Union Minister emphasised that integrating artificial intelligence into education has become a national priority to empower the country's youth.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapan in the national capital, Pradhan emphasised that using AI in the education sector has become a priority for the government now. "It is our responsibility to provide AI-enabled education to India's new generation. The Prime Minister organised the AI Impact Summit to encourage India's new generation, and they are participating in it. Using AI in education, how we can strengthen our students, schools, and teachers by leveraging AI has become a priority," he said. (ANI)