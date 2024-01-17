Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Acid attack on Bengaluru bank manager during bus halt in Chitradurga

    In a disturbing incident near Hiriyur town in Chitradurga district, Arun Kumar, a 29-year-old manager at a private bank in Bengaluru, fell victim to an acid attack. The assault took place as Arun travelled from Chitradurga to Bengaluru in a KSRTC Rajahamsa bus, resulting in injuries to his hand and face.

    Karnataka: Acid attack on Bengaluru bank manager during bus halt in Chitradurga
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    The attackers struck at a bus stop near a dhaba in Hiriyur. Arun, who disembarked to use the washroom, became a victim of an acid attack by two unidentified individuals who hastily fled the scene, leaving him with physical and emotional scars. Arun is currently undergoing medical treatment at the district hospital for his injuries.
    Also Read: MP Anantkumar Hegde is like a bad snake: Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Arun has disclosed a potential connection between the attack and a personal matter. Alleging a romantic involvement with a young woman, Arun faces opposition from her family, accompanied by threats expressing danger and suspicion.

    The Hiriyur Nagar Police Station has initiated a case in connection with the incident, and the investigation is in progress. Navigating the intricacies of personal relationship dynamics, the police aim to conduct a thorough examination of the crime scene and available evidence.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MP Anantkumar Hegde is like a bad snake: Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa vkp

    MP Anantkumar Hegde is like a bad snake: Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa

    Bengaluru: Tumkur resident waiting since 3 months for luggage worth Rs 1.5 lakh that went missing at KIA vkp

    Bengaluru: Tumkur resident waiting since 3 months for luggage worth Rs 1.5 lakh that went missing at KIA

    Shocking Passenger trapped for 100 minutes in Mumbai-Bengaluru flight toilet due to door malfunction snt

    Shocking! Passenger trapped for 100 minutes in Mumbai-Bengaluru flight toilet due to door malfunction

    Bengaluru: Why is Peenya flyover closed for traffic for next three days? vkp

    Bengaluru: Why is Peenya flyover closed for traffic for next three days?

    Bengaluru's fashion on the move: Innovative mobile clothing truck sparks discussion online vkp

    Bengaluru’s fashion on the move: Innovative mobile clothing truck sparks discussion online

    Recent Stories

    Emmy Awards 2024: Here's why F.R.I.E.N.D.S. cast denied attending Matthew Perry's memoriam tribute RKK

    Emmy Awards 2024: Here's why F.R.I.E.N.D.S. cast denied attending Matthew Perry's memoriam tribute

    What Documents Are Required to Open a Savings Account?

    What Documents Are Required to Open a Savings Account?

    Siddaramaiah to continue as Karnataka CM if Congress wins Lok Sabha polls: Ex-MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah vkp

    Siddaramaiah to continue as Karnataka CM if Congress wins Lok Sabha polls: Ex-MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui holds Vicky Jain's collar shocking Ankita Lokhande and others; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui holds Vicky Jain's collar shocking Ankita Lokhande and others; Read on

    NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Finn Allen's record-breaking knock helps Kiwis clinch series against Pakistan snt

    NZ vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Finn Allen's record-breaking knock helps Kiwis clinch series against Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon