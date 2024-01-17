Karnataka: Acid attack on Bengaluru bank manager during bus halt in Chitradurga

In a disturbing incident near Hiriyur town in Chitradurga district, Arun Kumar, a 29-year-old manager at a private bank in Bengaluru, fell victim to an acid attack. The assault took place as Arun travelled from Chitradurga to Bengaluru in a KSRTC Rajahamsa bus, resulting in injuries to his hand and face.

The attackers struck at a bus stop near a dhaba in Hiriyur. Arun, who disembarked to use the washroom, became a victim of an acid attack by two unidentified individuals who hastily fled the scene, leaving him with physical and emotional scars. Arun is currently undergoing medical treatment at the district hospital for his injuries.

Arun has disclosed a potential connection between the attack and a personal matter. Alleging a romantic involvement with a young woman, Arun faces opposition from her family, accompanied by threats expressing danger and suspicion.

The Hiriyur Nagar Police Station has initiated a case in connection with the incident, and the investigation is in progress. Navigating the intricacies of personal relationship dynamics, the police aim to conduct a thorough examination of the crime scene and available evidence.